Area students receive scholarships

MiEnergy Cooperative awarded $30,000 in scholarships to 60 local high school students who exemplify commitment to their local community.

MiEnergy’s scholarship program reflects the core cooperative principle of commitment to community by recognizing high school seniors who demonstrate cooperative spirit through service to others.

The scholarships are funded through unclaimed capital credits that would otherwise be turned over the state. A video of the award winners can be viewed on the cooperative’s website, MiEnergy.coop, and its social media pages. This year’s 2020 MiEnergy Cooperative Community Service Scholarship winners are as follows:

Caledonia: Vanessa Hawkins, child of Bob and Dawn Hawkins; and Georgina Steele, child of Tamiko Hubka-Steele.

Cotter: Samuel King, child of Michelle Blahnik.

Decorah: Samuel Robinson, child of Jerry and Amy Robinson; Brooke Berns, child of Brent and Anne Berns; Delaynee Frey, child of Jerry and Heather Frey; Logan Halverson, child of Chad and Tracy Halverson; and Arielle Gossman, child of Michael and Benita Gossman.

Dover-Eyota: Ashley Kramer, child of Ross Kramer and Dawn Ferguson.