Area students receive scholarships

MiEnergy Cooperative awarded $30,000 in scholarships to 60 local high school students who exemplify commitment to their local community.
MiEnergy’s scholarship program reflects the core cooperative principle of commitment to community by recognizing high school seniors who demonstrate cooperative spirit through service to others.
The scholarships are funded through unclaimed capital credits that would otherwise be turned over the state. A video of the award winners can be viewed on the cooperative’s website, MiEnergy.coop, and its social media pages. This year’s 2020 MiEnergy Cooperative Community Service Scholarship winners are as follows:
Caledonia: Vanessa Hawkins, child of Bob and Dawn Hawkins; and Georgina Steele, child of Tamiko Hubka-Steele.
Cotter: Samuel King, child of Michelle Blahnik.
Decorah: Samuel Robinson, child of Jerry and Amy Robinson; Brooke Berns, child of Brent and Anne Berns; Delaynee Frey, child of Jerry and Heather Frey; Logan Halverson, child of Chad and Tracy Halverson; and Arielle Gossman, child of Michael and Benita Gossman.
Dover-Eyota: Ashley Kramer, child of Ross Kramer and Dawn Ferguson.
Fillmore-Central: Krista Jorgenson, child of Archie and Cheri Jorgenson; and Molly McKernan, child of Peter and Dorothy McKernan.
Houston: Jennifer Albrecht, child of Laurie and Paul West.
Kingsland: Kaycie Bellrichard, child of Troy and Shelly Bellrichard; Lucas Howard, child of Eric and Christina Howard; Hannah Peshel, child of Kelly Peshel and Robert Peshel; and Kaysie Vreeman, child of Kristopher and Christine Vreeman.
La Crescent-Hokah: Sidney Miller, child of Tammy and Rodney Miller; and Ryan Booth, child of David and Teri Booth.
Lanesboro: Sophie Pieper, child of Jon and Sarah Pieper.
Lewiston-Altura: Sam Ellinghuysen, child of Scott and Sue Ellinghuysen; Ross Herber, child of Scott and Michelle Herber; Makenna Sommer, child of Chad and Sarah Sommer; Jeanette Speltz, child of Michele and Rick Speltz; Jay Koverman, child of Nick and Jenny Koverman; and Kate Meyer, child of John and Connie Meyer.
Mabel-Canton: Payton Danielson, child of Duane and Tiffany Danielson.
Onalaska Luther: Brandon Stadtler, child of Todd and Diane Stadtler.
Rushford-Peterson: Seth Heiden, child of Dean Heiden and Melissa Fahrendholz; Karissa Eide, child of Trever and Kendra Eide; and Tim Highum, child of Steve and Jody Highum.
St. Charles: Carter Mueller, child of DJ and Carrie Mueller; Logan Wendt, child of Steve and Kathy Wendt; and Cody Kreidermacher, child of Joe and Melanie Kreidermacher.
Spring Grove: Amelia Solum, child of Mike and Deanna Solum.
Utica: Ursula Weissing, child of Marilyn and David Weissing.
Waukon: Theodore Holthaus, child of Mari and Kyle Holthaus.
Winona: Jack Herczeg, child of Bob and Andrea Herczeg; and Keaton Reutzel, child of Kevin and Heather Reutzel.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!