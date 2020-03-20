Apply for Lawns to Legumes grants

The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources is accepting applications for the Lawns to Legumes program for fall 2020 projects.

This program aims to increase residential habitat for at-risk pollinators across the state by providing residents with workshops, free planting guides, and opportunities to apply for reimbursement for gardening projects. Applications will be accepted through June 2.

BWSR and its program partner Blue Thumb: Planting for Clean Water conducted an initial application period for spring 2020 projects that yielded more than 5,000 applications.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Notifications about funding decisions will be sent to spring project applicants later this week. Those who applied for spring project funding but did not receive funding will be automatically considered for the second application period.

Anyone who lives in Minnesota and has an area for outdoor planting can apply to be reimbursed for up to $350 in costs associated with establishing new pollinator habitat in their yards.

Awardees provide a 25% match. This match can be in the form of purchasing materials, hiring contractors or as in-kind time spent planting or maintaining plants. All recipients will attend a workshop or view the program’s introductory webinar.