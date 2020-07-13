Apple Jacks finally start the season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Vintage Base Ball Club of La Crescent took a tentative start to its season Saturday.

After the first six events of the year were canceled, the Jacks were happy to get back in action. Social distancing (except between the runner at first and the first baseman) was practiced, the ball was sanitized between innings, no celebratory hand slapping between players was allowed and similar measures were implemented to keep everyone as safe as possible.

Under very blue skies and puffy white clouds, the match was played in Rushford against the Rum Rover Rovers of Anoka County.

Because of the kind of year it is, the Jacks were only able to muster five players. The remaining lineup spots were filled by the Fillmore Fungi who were also playing matches at that location.

The Jacks players were able to collect eight hits and score three runs in an 18-5 drubbing by one of the state's best vintage teams.

Representing La Crescent were Captain Joel "Hefty" Affeldt, Gary "Big Wease" Pericak, Jason "Weasel" Pericak, Mandi "Bell Ringer" Pericak and Bill "Ho-hum" Ohm.

The two remaining July matches have been canceled. A decision about August will be made at the July 26 captain's meeting.