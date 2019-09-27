As happened all too often this year, it rained on the Apple Jacks. This time, it happened on Saturday afternoon in La Crescent during Applefest.
The Apple Jacks played a doubleheader. The first game was very wet with the Jacks outscoring the Fillmore Fungi 8-4.
It cleared up a bit for the game with the Roosters, but the results were not as good with Rochester rallying in the ninth to take the game 7-5.
The Jacks ended the season outscoring their opponents five times. They trailed by one or two aces four times.
The scoring sheets did not survive the day’s moisture and thus details are missing.
Joel “Hefty” Affeldt expressed his appreciation for all the people who played for the Jacks this season.
Alphabetically they are: “Hefty,” Jared “Bear” Alexander, Benjamin “George” Deetz, Dan “Skunk” Deetz, Erik “Stretch” Deetz, Samuel “Roundabout” Deetz, Steve “Whitey” Geronime, Jeff “Rusty” Janvrin, Mike “Mickey” Jaquette, Jim “Red” Johnson, Dan “The Man” Johnson, Chase “Fitz” Jones, Jon “Numbers” Jones, Willis “Mouse” Jones, Kevin “Hurricane” Knerzer, Glenn “Hondo” Knowles, Bill “Ho-hum” Ohm, Scott “Roman” Pechacek, Gary “Big Wease” Pericak, Jason “Weasel” Pericak, Jim “Scoop” Schupbach, Bob “Two Bit” Spencer and John “Rook” Wilke.
The Apple Jacks are always looking for additional players. If you would like to join the Apple Jacks on the field in 2020 or have questions, call Captain Joel “Hefty” Affeldt at 608-769-1782 or Captain Emeritus Bill “Ho-hum” Ohm at 507-895-6912 for more details.
