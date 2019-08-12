The Apple Jacks ended almost a month of inactivity by playing the Holmen FFA at Viking Field in Holmen Aug. 7.
The last time the Jacks took the field was July 14 in Rochester. The matches scheduled for July 20, also in Rochester, were rained out.
The Holmen event was sponsored by the Holmen Area Historical Society and featured the Jacks and the Holmen chapter of the Future Farmers of America.
The Jacks experience with 1860 baseball showed from the start. They scored 3 in the first inning and 14 in the third. The FFA countered by scoring six of their runs in the 4th and 5th innings. Final score was 24-9.
Highlight of the night was having Apple Jacks team member Jim "Preacher" Cumming in the stands as he recovers from quintuple bypass surgery. He is doing great.
Jason "Weasel" Pericak was the Apple Jacks' starting pitcher, with Joel "Hefty" Affeldt in relief.
Every Apple Jack scored at least one ace with Mike "Mickey" Jaquette leading the way with five.
Reaching base five times were "Mickey" and "Weasel." Samuel "Roundabout" Deetz was on four times. On three times were Kevin "Hurricane" Knerzer, Scott "Roman" Pechacek, "Hefty," Bob "Two Bit" Spencer, Bill "Ho-hum" Ohm and Dan "Skunk" Deetz. On board twice were Erik "Stretch" Deetz, Jon "Numbers" Jones and Willis "Mouse" Jones.
Serving as umpire for the evening was La Crescent's own Peter "Prince Peter" Petersillie.
Captain "Hefty" thanked the Holmen Area Historical Society for inviting the Apple Jacks to this great event.
On Aug. 10 the Apple Jacks traveled to Rochester to again face the Roosters during the Olmsted County Historical Society's Days of Yesteryear event.
Coming up next is the big extravaganza in Dyersville, Iowa at the Field of Dreams Movie Set. The evening will start at 6 p.m. with all the players (at least those that didn't disappear out there) coming out of the corn.
The Apple Jacks are always looking for additional players. If you would like to join the Apple Jacks on the field, kindly call Captain Joel "Hefty" Affeldt at 608-769-1782 or Captain Emeritus Bill "Ho-hum" Ohm at 507-895-6912 for more details or visit our website.
