Sunday Night Adult Volleyball League is a great way to have fun and meet new people.
Gather your own team and come together to enjoy this great recreational league sport.
Teams are made up of at least six people. There can be extra people on the roster if the team wants to sub players.
League rules require that teams cannot have more males than females on the court at any given time.
League games are played at the La Crescent-Hokah Middle School gym on Sunday evenings from 5-9 pm. League starts on Feb. 9 and ends on May 3. There will not be games on Easter Sunday.
Full team payment is required at the time of registration.
Registration deadline is Monday, Feb. 3. All teams must be registered at that time in order to get the schedule made and announced to team captains. There are no referees for this league.
Call La Crescent-Hokah Community Education to register at 507-895-5150. For more information, contact Michael Ernster, league coordinator, or Community Education.
