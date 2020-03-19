AcenTek offers broadband help for students, teachers in Minnesota, Iowa
HOUSTON, Minn. — AcenTek has announced it will offer free broadband and WiFi internet access through June 1 to homebound students and teachers in southeast Minnesota who do not have internet service with the company.

Installation fees will also be waived for the new customers living within its service area. According to the company, students, both K-12 and college, and teachers facing the effects of the shutdown, will now have access to free internet to learn, work and communicate remotely.

The company serves 22 communities in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.

Contact the office at 1-888-404-4940 or visit AcenTek.net to learn more.

