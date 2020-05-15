2 Houston County residents earn national photo awards
2 Houston County residents earn national photo awards

Two people from Houston County won honors from the National Association of Conservation Districts photo and poster contest during the 74th NACD Annual Meeting Inspirational Session.

Karalee Christensen, 15, won the youth division of the “Agriculture and Conservation Across America” theme. She resides in rural Houston.

Joni Mehus received second place in the adult division of the “Conservation Practices” theme. She resides in the rural Spring Grove.

The photo contest, open to amateur photographers in both youth and adult divisions, consists of images reflecting the themes of “Agriculture and Conservation Across America,” “Close-Up Conservation,” “Conservation in Action” and “Conservation Practices.”

“This year’s contest winners captured the beauty and importance of our natural resources and those who work to preserve them,” NACD Auxiliary President Karen Smart said.

