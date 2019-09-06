With Applefest approaching, Labor Day weekend was high time to name a new Apple Annie. Diane Abnet was crowned Friday, Aug. 30, at the Annies’ annual cabaret show at the La Crescent Area Event Center.
Applefest 2019 kicks off at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Applefest grounds, otherwise known as Abnet Field, on the 1200 block of Spruce Drive in south La Crescent.
Festival highlights include the Tapping of the Red Apple Keg (7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20), 24th Applefest Run to the Edge Scenic 5K (8:30 a.m. race start, Saturday, Sept. 21), Applefest Parade (11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21) and the Lions Club Pancake Breakfast (7 a.m. to noon Sunday, Sept. 22). There will also be a carnival, orchard tours, live music and more.
For more information and a complete schedule, go to applefestusa.com. For 5K information and registration, go to applefestscenic5k.com.
