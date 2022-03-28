More than 250 girls attend first Daughter Dance in La Crescent

The 1st Annual Daughter Dance was held Saturday as a fundraiser for the Community Education youth programs in the La Crescent-Hokah area.
More than 250 girls registered for the event at the La Crescent-Hokah Elementary Gym.only a month in the planning.
Aa magical evening included a catered dinner, cupcakes, tiaras, flower corsages, Princess guest appearances, DJ, music, lights, professional photography, balloons, dancing, games, face painting, and a balloon artist.
Here is list of sponsors: La Crescent -Hokah Community Ed, The Weber Group, ON SITE Construction LLC, Mike Vangyija, Buehler Landscaping, Corky's Pizza, First Free Church Youth, Ladybug Photography by Bekky Murphy, Enchanted Performances, Sports Hub, Ever After Entertainment, 2B Inpsired, One Trust Real Estate/Spenser Nickelatti, Savory Creations, Tracy Dryden, Linda Gasper, Jenny LaRue, Danielle Martell, The Schmit Family, Bobbi Schoh, Bob Spencer, Kristal Wieser