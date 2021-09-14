MMAM, collecting partners unveil new works

Bob Kierlin and Mary Burrichter, collecting partners at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum (MMAM) in Winona, unveiled four new paintings on long-term loan to the museum on September 12.

All four works are by 20th century German Expressionist artists and will be on view to the public in October at MMAM, in an exhibition of German paintings.

The new paintings include works by two artists associated with Die Brücke, a group of German Expressionists that was active in the first two decades of the 20th century, Ernst Ludwig Kirchner and Erich Heckel.

Kirchner's work is a large painting called Der Wasserfall (The Waterfall, 1919). The vivid colors of this painting stand out as a waterfall cascades among rocky cliffs. Peter Trippi, editor-in-chief of Fine Art Connoisseur magazine, says the painting has a “wild energy that would reflect the future of Modern Art.”

Heckel's coastal landscape Blick Auf Das Ufer (View of the Shore, 1913) demonstrates Die Brücke’s aim to capture their immediate impressions of a scene. Trippi describes the painting as “pulsing with energy,” the painting “conveys a feeling as much as a place.”