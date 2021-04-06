Minnesota teen dead after Interstate 90 crash near Bangor

A 17-year-old Northfield, Minnesota, teen is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday on Interstate 90 near Bangor.
The Wisconsin State Patrol isn't releasing the name of the female victim, who died after being transported to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse.
According to the State Patrol, the teen was operating an eastbound vehicle at a high rate of speed shortly before midnight when the vehicle rolled over and landed on its roof.
A 14-year-old male passenger, also from Northfield, was able to exit the vehicle and escape with minor injuries.
Eastbound traffic on Intestate 90 at Hwy. 162 was diverted to the shoulder for an hour as emergency personnel cleared the wreckage.
The State Patrol was assisted by multiple fire and emergency medical rescue personnel.
