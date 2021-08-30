Minnesota man injured in Buffalo County motorcycle crash

A 56-year-old South St. Paul, Minnesota, man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash Sunday in Buffalo County.
According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, first responders received a report of a motorcycle accident on Hwy. 88 in the town of Lincoln and found Juan Castillo lying in a northbound ditch shortly after 2 p.m. He was flown to Mayo Health in Rochester, Minnesota, with serious injuries.
The crash investigation determined that Castillo failed to negotiate a turn and that speed and inexperience operating a motorcycle were factors in the crash. Castillo's Harley Davidson XL 1200 motorcycle sustained significant damage.