Minnesota Land Trust to host workshop on conservancy, protection

The Minnesota Land Trust is partnering with Root River and Fillmore County Soil and Water Conservation Districtg to host an informational workshop for local landowners from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 18 at the Rushford Fire Hall, 407 S. Elm St.

The workshop will focus on promoting land protection and restoration options available to landowners, with presentations from the Nature Conservancy and Trust for Public Land as well as the Minnesota Land Trust.

Discussion will follow, with opportunities for landowners and producers to ask questions and interact with these organizations.

For more information about the workshop, call the Root River SWCD at 507-724-5261 ext. 3.

