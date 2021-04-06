Miller introduces bill to fully exempt Social Security from state income taxes

Minnesota Senate President Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) is co-sponsoring a bill that would allow Minnesota’s retirees to fully and completely deduct all Social Security income on their state income taxes beginning next year.

“Minnesota is one of the last remaining states to make folks pay taxes on their Social Security income,” said Miller. “While we have made good progress over the past few years reducing the tax burden on senior citizens, it’s time to fully exempt Social Security income from Minnesota income taxes."

Senate Republicans have been phasing out taxes on Social Security income since 2017, which is taxed twice under current law – once when it is taken out of your paycheck, and again when you receive your benefit after retirement.

Facts about Social Security income taxes:

• Minnesota is one of only 13 states that taxes social security benefits.

• Kiplinger Magazine notes that Minnesota is “not tax-friendly” for retirees.

