Miller:in Preston: 'Historic moment in honoring our veterans and their families'

Minnesota State Sen. Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) today attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the new veterans home in Preston, which will include 54 residential units.

After the ceremony, Sen. Miller released the following statement:

“This project is the result of a collaborative and bipartisan effort among local, state, and federal officials. Locally, the people really stepped up and did so much heavy lifting to make this home become a reality for our veterans.

I want to thank Sens Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, and Congressman Jim Hagedorn for their work at the federal level as well as State Rep. Greg Davids, who led the charge in the Minnesota House of Representatives. State Sen. David Senjem, who chaired the Senate’s Capital Investment Committee, deserves credit for providing funding to all three of the new Minnesota Veterans home projects (Bemidji, Montevideo, and Preston) rather than having them compete against each other.

Finally, I would like to thank everyone who attended today's groundbreaking ceremony, including Governor Walz and members of his administration. It truly was a wonderful event."