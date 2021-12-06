 Skip to main content
Marriage License Applications for November 2021

  • Rebecca Lee Morton and David Wallace Vissers, both of Caledonia, Minnesosta.
  • Lydea Ann Lipinski of West Salem, Wisconsin and Tyler Jay Cook of Holmen, Wisconsin.
  • Chandler Selleck Lamke of Galesville, Wisconsin and Olivia Ann Wieser of La Crescent, Minnesota.
