Local leaders seek public input at Watershed Open House

The public is invited to attend a Watershed Open House on Monday, Sept. 20 for the area known as “WinLaC” – the Mississippi River-Winona-La Crescent watersheds.

The Open House is an opportunity for everyone to get involved in protecting and restoring our drinking water and quality of our land, lakes and streams.

WinLaC includes the Whitewater River Watershed, the Stockton-Rollingstone-Minnesota City Watershed District, small watersheds near La Crescent and several streams draining into the Mississippi River such as Snake, East Indian, Burns Valley, Gilmore, Pleasant Valley, Cedar Valley and Big Trout Creeks.

The Open House will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Tau Center, 511 Hilbert St., in Winona (masks required). Short presentations will be held at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. to include an overview of the watershed and updates on issues that exist in the watershed. After presentations, the public will be able to share their input on what matters most to them. Virtual participation is available with a link available on the WinLaC website at https://bit.ly/WinLaC1W1P