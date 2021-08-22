Local civic leaders prepare for Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said the conversation needs to include factors such as language barriers. He said there was a lack of interpreters in 1980, and much of the refugees’ personal information was lost in translation. He said decades later refugees were still dealing with inaccurate health and criminal records and misspelled names.

Granados said refugees will need assistance after they leave Fort McCoy, such as job training.

“There is a period of five years when you need to continue support,” he said.

Roll said another issue in 1980 was finding sponsors. One refugee was convicted of killing his sponsor in her Tomah home.

“There was so much pressure to find sponsors that there were some bad matches,” Roll said. “It was all done on the fly.”

Despite the homicide and other reports of refugees escaping Fort McCoy and wandering onto private property, Roll said people who dealt face-to-face with the refugees were more open to their presence. More than 14,000 refugees passed through Fort McCoy.

“One of themes from the stories we collected was that people who were directly involved with the Cubans tended to be more sympathetic,” he said.