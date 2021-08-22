Local civic leaders prepare for Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy

For 10 months last year, the Monroe County History Room in Sparta presented a “Lost Voices of Mariel” display documenting the five months in 1980 when Cuban refugees from the Mariel boatlift were housed at Fort McCoy.
Less than a year after that display ended, it appears another refugee chapter will be written in western Wisconsin.
Fort McCoy released a statement Sunday announcing that the first special immigrant visa applicants, their families and other individuals at risk had arrived.
The installation is one of three approved by the Department of Defense to temporarily house Afghan refugees as part of Operation Allies Refuge.
Around 1,000 service members were in the process of assembling at Fort McCoy to support the operation. Fort Lee in Virginia and Fort Bliss in Texas were also listed as refugee destinations in the statement.
Even before the announcement, area civic leaders were preparing for an influx of refugees fleeing Afghanistan after the withdrawal of American military forces earlier this month. Around 22,000 Afghans estimated to have fled the country.
“My first reaction was to think about the things that went wrong in 1980 and try to avoid those same mistakes again,” said Dr. Omar Granados. As an associate professor of global cultures and languages at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, he put together a history of the Mariel boatlift, and much of his material was included in the Monroe County History Room display.
Part of the history room project involved collecting stories from Monroe County residents, and history room director Jarrod Roll said many locals retain strong opinions four decades later.
“I don’t know how much that will translate into a new situation,” Roll said. “That will depend largely on what people see in the news.”
Skepticism about Afghan refugees has already surfaced. State Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, whose district includes Fort McCoy, questioned whether the refugees have been sufficiently vetted.
“The Biden administration has no clear plan to safely manage the massive influx of thousands of people per day from a known terrorist training ground, some without even basic identification, who may be transported directly to communities in the United States,” Testin wrote in an open letter Friday to Gov. Tony Evers. “There is no clear plan for background checks. There is no clear vetting plan.”
Testin said there is no provision for health screenings and raised the specter of “10,000 to 20,000 potentially unidentified, potentially unvetted, potentially unhealthy people as they pour into rural Wisconsin.”
Granados isn’t optimistic that the Afghan refugees will be accepted.
“I don’t want to be pessimistic, but the political climate in the United States is 20 times worse than it was in 1980,” Granados said. “The issue is already being portrayed as an attack on the Biden Administration. There is very little conversation about what is needed for this group to adapt and how they will be accepted in our area.”
He said the conversation needs to include factors such as language barriers. He said there was a lack of interpreters in 1980, and much of the refugees’ personal information was lost in translation. He said decades later refugees were still dealing with inaccurate health and criminal records and misspelled names.
Granados said refugees will need assistance after they leave Fort McCoy, such as job training.
“There is a period of five years when you need to continue support,” he said.
Roll said another issue in 1980 was finding sponsors. One refugee was convicted of killing his sponsor in her Tomah home.
“There was so much pressure to find sponsors that there were some bad matches,” Roll said. “It was all done on the fly.”
Despite the homicide and other reports of refugees escaping Fort McCoy and wandering onto private property, Roll said people who dealt face-to-face with the refugees were more open to their presence. More than 14,000 refugees passed through Fort McCoy.
“One of themes from the stories we collected was that people who were directly involved with the Cubans tended to be more sympathetic,” he said.
The La Crosse Interfaith Shoulder to Shoulder Network conducted a Zoom meeting Thursday to address the needs of the incoming Afghan refugees and develop strategies for ensuring the new arrivals feel welcome on American soil. More than 50 people from local civic and charitable organizations participated.
Sister Laura Nettles, assistant professor of religious studies at Viterbo University, described the meeting as “brainstorming on what ‘welcome’ looks like” and how to meet the financial and spiritual needs to the new arrivals.
“This is a fast-moving story, and things are rolling out pretty quickly,” Nettles said.
She was encouraged by the community’s initial response.
“This is what makes La Crosse and our area so fantastic — so many wonderful people that are willing to come together and have larger networks to draw from,” Nettles said.
It’s possible that very few Afghan refugees will choose to live in western Wisconsin. According to a 1988 University of Florida report, fewer than 1,000 of the Cuban refugees from the Mariel boatlift settled in the area. Seventy percent eventually took up residence in Florida, and the report says “the vast majority of the Mariel entrants have successfully integrated into American society.”
Granados said the Afghan refugees will ultimately be an asset to the United States.
“These are people who want to rebuild their lives,” he said. “They want to work. They want to restart their life’s journey.”
La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.