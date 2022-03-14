La Crescent Neighbor’s Day to be held April 9, 2022

Two years into the pandemic, some of us are raking our hair with frustrated fingers. But others are planning to rake our neighbors’ yards.

Neighbor’s Day is happening outdoors again in La Crescent. And this year windows are on the menu again, along with the usual autumn leaves. Volunteers will help neighbors needing assistance with lawn raking and window cleaning on April 9.

After a long winter, here’s an opportunity to enjoy outdoor time with friends and family, with the added bonus of helping your neighbors.

As committee chair Betsy Knowles explains, “Neighbor’s Day is more than raking yards or washing windows. It’s about making connections with folks in the community.”

So while we savor the longer, warmer spring days, let’s also plan to warm local hearts together. Let’s pull together as a community to assist those who need help and spruce up our town in the process.

Anyone wishing to volunteer should contact organizers by Thursday, March 31. The event will occur on Saturday, April 9. Tool and packet pickup starts at 8 a.m. near the high school cafeteria entrance.

