Inez Abraham: Thanks for the birthday party and parade!

It was an appropriate birthday card I received, but the age “65”, a full 30 years short of the correct age. Applying science and proficiency, the sender flipped the “6” and “95” appeared.

Those of you who know retired dentist Ron Evenson are aware of his skills. He is a curious and persistent kind of guy. Let the party begin!

Actually, it had begun with the typical phone calls, stacks of beautiful cards, roses and cake. I was excited about the response from many friends. And then the unexpected happened! I was asked to dress warmly, wear my boots and come outside. There were people all over my sidewalk, my driveway, my neighbors’ driveway and cars extending from my block to the next one and beyond -- a total of 32 cars. I was speechless! I thought, “This can’t be for me. Maybe Lady Gaga has come to town. I don’t even own the bright red lipstick that adds to her allure.”

The banners displayed from the caravan left no doubt that the event was for me, Feb. 1, age 95. Leading the parade were Police Chief Brett Hurley and Fire Chief Steve Skifton.

There was trumpet music by Jake Olson and cheers from each vehicle. Even the Westby puppies had choice viewing from their backseat window. I am grateful for each person who participated.

I am also grateful to the party planners who gifted me with their love and shared it with others. It was a truly memorable day. Thank you Ron and Rae Evenson, Sue Ferries, Holly Westby and Judy Munson.

