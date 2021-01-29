Gundersen Health births Jan 29, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jan. 2, 2021A daughter was born to Kassandra Sherpe and Caleb Christopherson of Westby, WI. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Lifestyles Frank A. Bures: Air purifiers for COVID-19 Jan 24, 2021 Air purifiers or cleaners can help reduce the airborne SARS-CoV-2 virus particles in closed spaces that aren’t well ventilated. Lifestyles Frank A. Bures: COVID viruses on surfaces Jan 10, 2021 How important in transmitting infection are the Sars-CoV-2 viruses found on surfaces? What a difference a year makes, in so many ways! A recen… Lifestyles Frank Bures: False positive COVID PCR tests sow confusion Jan 3, 2021 Any medical test for anything is not infallible. We have heard in the last 4-6 weeks some interesting results from COVID tests in people close… Lifestyles ASK A TROOPER: Who let the cattle out? Jan 6, 2021 Question: My neighbor’s cattle are always out. They don’t take care of their fence and they are getting into my yard. I can deal with that, bu… Lifestyles Frank A. Bures: COVID-19 vaccines’ mechanisms Jan 17, 2021 This will be an attempt to simplify an incredibly complex process. Get a cup of java before you start to read. COVID-19 vaccines are coming, n… Lifestyles ASK A TROOPER: Medical alert device may be good option Jan 6, 2021 Question: I was wondering if you could address what someone, such as my spouse should do if needing to call 911 and cannot speak or type as bo… Lifestyles Frank A. Bures: Air purifiers for COVID-19 Jan 24, 2021 Air purifiers or cleaners can help reduce the airborne SARS-CoV-2 virus particles in closed spaces that aren’t well ventilated.