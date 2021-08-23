Free Caregivers Class

Catholic Charities of Southern MN will be offering a "Powerful tools for Caregivers" workshop series beginning Sept. 7. It will run for six consecutive Tuesdays through Oct. 12.

The workshop is an evidence-based educational program designed to help family caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend. You will benefit from this class whether you are helping a parent, spouse, or friend, someone who lives at home, in a nursing home, or across the country. The program will help you reduce stress, communicate more effectively, take care of yourself, reduce guilt, anger and depression, help you relax, make tough decisions and much more.

During the six-week session, participants receive support from trained leaders and other workshop participants. The program will provide you with tools and strategies to better handle the unique caregiver challenges you face. Participants also benefit from meeting other people with similar challenges and learning how they cope.

The workshop is sponsored by Active Aging Programs at Catholic Charities. The group will meet on Tuesdays from 2 to 4 p.m. at Prince of Peace Church. There is no charge for this workshop, but space is limited, so register today! Current CDC COVID guidelines will be followed.