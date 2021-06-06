Frank Bures: Why mask after full vaccination?

On May 13, 2021, the CDC announced new, relaxed, mask-wearing “guidance” for people who were fully vaccinated against COVID. With good medical reasoning, the word from on high said those who were “all shot up” against the Sars-CoV-2 virus could go without masking in most places, except on public travel conveyances or in close quarters like sports events with many fans packed together.

This led to almost instantaneous mask/mass confusion. The unmasked reality is that the pandemic is far from over, especially for people whose immune systems are compromised somehow and can’t seem to mount a decent response to vaccines. It’s also not over for children for whom vaccines are not yet approved. The mRNA vaccines will keep about 90-95% of all takers from getting very sick, going to the hospital, or dying. But … what about the other few percent? Or those who can’t or won’t be vaccinated?