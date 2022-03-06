Frank Bures: What's the latest on omicron 'stealth variant'?

An article in the February 24, 2022, Minneapolis Star-Tribune entitled “COVID mutation found in wastewater” begins: “A new form of the highly contagious omicron variant has been detected in Twin Cities wastewater but at low levels. The subvariant, known as omicron BA.2, is 30-50% more infectious than its predecessor, but researchers are still trying to determine whether it is more severe.”

The article researchers found BA.2 in 4.4% samples for the prior week, up from 1.6% from the previous week. “Wastewater is a good predictor of COVID-19 trends because the genetic material shows up in sewage before people seek testing, which usually comes after they develop symptoms.” That makes sense time-wise. So, now what? Another spike in cases, hospitalizations, etc? Well, maybe and maybe not.

A good Jan. 27, 2022, summary of the “stealth variant” appeared in a paper from GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance. It summarized the viral biology as follows, “All viruses acquire new mutations over time, and SARS-CoV-2 is no exception.” As we all brutally know! “Some of these changes have no impact on the virus’s behavior, whereas others can alter properties such as how contagious it is, or the severity of illness it causes.

“A group of closely related variants that share a common ancestor is called a lineage, and these can subsequently branch off into sub-lineages, which is what now appears to be happening with omicron. … For instance, the delta variant comprised more than 200 sub-lineages. So far, the omicron variant has split into 3 sub-lineages we know of- BA.1, BA.2, and BA.3 and these will continue to evolve in the future.” Oh, great!

The first detection of BA.2 was last November from the Philippines. Now, at least 40 countries have reported finding it, as has every U.S. state. The original omicron BA.1 and BA.2 are about 20 mutations different. The reason for the “stealth” designation is that it lacks what is called a genetic deletion on the spike protein that allows for the rapid identification of probable cases using PCR genetic testing to distinguish it from previous variants. Recall that the infamous spike proteins are the viral surface projections used to attach to and infect our cells. To repeat: This is really complicated.

So, does this predict a new “surge”? Nobody truly knows. It seems the viral variant saga is less predictable than weather sooth sayings, which are shaky at best. BA.2 has become the dominant variant in Denmark, but it has not increased hospitalizations and deaths dramatically as did delta. The same is reported from South Africa, which has a good surveillance system.

Locally, Minnesota has found 55 cases of BA.2 in the month ending February 12. That accounts for 0.5% of the state’s omicron cases to date. One person with BA.2 has been hospitalized, but there have been no known deaths. Re-infection of former BA.1 patients with BA.2 has been documented, but not many times so far.

The summary at this point in time would seem to be that BA.2 is more transmissible than even BA.1 omicron, but doesn’t seem to generate more severe disease like delta did. The question of vaccines protecting against BA.2 is also not settled yet because of lack of enough data to date. Early impressions are that they are about as good for BA.2 as BA.1 for preventing severe disease and deaths, the primary criteria for vaccine success. With all 10 fingers crossed, the prediction may be that we will be in the relative clear later this summer and not immersed in yet another wave of BA.2 quarantines.

The study of viral evolution is very fluid, studying even our sewage fluids for data. Here we will heroically avoid the temptation to make humorous comments about finding the variant in our waste water refuse, except perhaps to say that the discovery was made through the process of elimination. The virus is still teaching us. But we can still teach it a few things with more vaccinations.

Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist, since 1978 has worked Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua and Red Wing. He also plays clarinet in the Winona Municipal Band and a couple dixieland groups. And he does enjoy a good pun.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0