Frank Bures: What's in a mask? Differences between N95, KN95 and other masks

Cloth masks filter the least particles, but are better than no mask, period. One home sewn model we obtained had two layers and a filter in the middle. One like that could be considered.

The contentious argument whether to wear a mask at all or not is completely political, and disregards the reality of the microbial world we live in, with the literally millions of microbes we encounter daily. When the bad ones come to town, we need to use all of our weapons to combat them as long as these current viral varmints are swirling and swarming around us. This is especially true in close and crowded quarters, like schools. Today it was reported there have over 1,400 school closures across the country in the last few days. 250, 000 children are known to be infected recently. The viruses don’t seem to be going away soon.

Should you wear a mask in public places? Why not? Every little bit helps both you and the entire community to avoid infections. The longer the viruses are allowed to incubate in us humans, the more mutations and variants will emerge to prolong this mess. Consider wearing an N95 or KN95 type mask and give your face a “seal of approval.” For those of us who wear glasses it lessens the fogging. I’ll close with someone else’s quote: those who wear glasses and a mask are entitled to “condensation.”

Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist, since 1978 has worked Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua, and Red Wing. He also plays clarinet in the Winona Municipal Band and a couple dixieland groups. And he does enjoy a good pun.

