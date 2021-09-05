Frank Bures: What is ivermectin?

It seems lately that ivermectin has been in news pieces more often than before, becoming a political football discussed and extolled by street corner and legislative non-medical preachers of the medical word as a miracle for prevention and/or treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections. It is approved and used for certain parasite infestations by roundworms or nematodes (NEM-ah-toads) (not frogs), and skin parasites like head lice and scabies. It also can be used topically for the skin disease rosacea and eyelid inflammation, blepharitis. It is on the World Health Organization’s list of Essential Medicines.

It has proven to be a godsend for the roundworm disease of river blindness or onchocerciasis, lymphatic filariasis, which produces a disabling and grotesque elephantiasis of limbs, strongyloidiasis, and ascariasis. All of these are serious and potentially devastating and deadly diseases. They exist more in tropical climates, so we are not very familiar with their miseries. Ivermectin can also treat head lice topically, and another mite that causes itch, called scabies. It has been known as “the itch” over the centuries, and can last indefinitely. One gentleman I saw so infested had had it for 7 years. And he “had had” it.