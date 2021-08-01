Frank Bures: Vaccines protect you, loved ones and community

Vaccines protect you, your loved ones and the community members where you live. In the evolving COVID pandemic, our thoughts go primarily to the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, the prevalent ones here. But it is true for all the other successful vaccines over time which have eradicated scourges like smallpox and polio here and more and more worldwide.

The SARS-CoV-2 viruses are still mutating. The most current variant, delta, “has upended the world’s pandemic response,” according to the Wall Street Journal on July 25. The CDC says it now is the dominant variant in the U.S., currently causing over 80% of new cases. Also, the number of cases has tripled in the last 3-4 weeks, per the CDC. The Daily Beast newspaper reported: “Despite the effectiveness of multiple vaccines against the virus, vaccine hesitancy is fueling ‘a pandemic of the unvaccinated,’” according to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. The vast majority of all patients currently hospitalized with Covid-19 are unvaccinated.” Several other sources cite the same perspective, such the Washington Post, July 21.

Younger ages, especially children, seem to be the favored targets of delta. Under debate is whether it creates more virulent disease. It may be as much as 1,000 times more infectious than the original strain, again not yet clear from available data.