Frank Bures: Vaccines protect you, loved ones and community

Vaccines protect you, your loved ones and the community members where you live. In the evolving COVID pandemic, our thoughts go primarily to the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, the prevalent ones here. But it is true for all the other successful vaccines over time which have eradicated scourges like smallpox and polio here and more and more worldwide.
The SARS-CoV-2 viruses are still mutating. The most current variant, delta, “has upended the world’s pandemic response,” according to the Wall Street Journal on July 25. The CDC says it now is the dominant variant in the U.S., currently causing over 80% of new cases. Also, the number of cases has tripled in the last 3-4 weeks, per the CDC. The Daily Beast newspaper reported: “Despite the effectiveness of multiple vaccines against the virus, vaccine hesitancy is fueling ‘a pandemic of the unvaccinated,’” according to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. The vast majority of all patients currently hospitalized with Covid-19 are unvaccinated.” Several other sources cite the same perspective, such the Washington Post, July 21.
Younger ages, especially children, seem to be the favored targets of delta. Under debate is whether it creates more virulent disease. It may be as much as 1,000 times more infectious than the original strain, again not yet clear from available data.
The good news is that in vaccinated patients, hospitalization, severe illness, and death are rare. Yes, the vaccinated can get infected, but many sources, including a recent study from Israel, show that after vaccination, severe illness is prevented almost 100%. A July 22 HuffPost news article quotes some experts, including Monica Gandhi, M.D., infectious disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco, who point out the vaccines’ goal was never to prevent infections completely, but to keep us from getting really sick. A New England Journal of Medicine paper published July 21 showed the Pfizer vaccine is about as effective against delta as the earlier variants.
Published examples may be the easiest way to illustrate the disease severity disparity. The Minneapolis Star Tribune on July 4 included an article about a healthy 46-year-old oil field worker who put off vaccination but wasn’t resisting it. He was infected in North Dakota, a low vaccination state, became severely ill, and died in Minneapolis a few weeks later. While in the Minot, S.D., emergency room, he told his wife of his vaccine regrets. His “final wish was that his journey with COVIC might save even just one more husband, son, father, uncle, friend.” ‘He “regretted not being vaccinated, and upon hospitalization made his wife promise to vaccinate the kids.” Several family members became vaccine advocates after his death.
A contrasting first person story comes from a personal blog. The writer says he, his wife and older child had both Pfizer shots. Their 11-year-old did not. They had been “super diligent for a year and a half. They went on a vacation, letting their guard down. The 11-year-old became ill, tested positive for COVID, and the other three became infected and had positive COVID tests. The parents had mild to moderate symptoms, and the son remained asymptomatic. The writer: “The doctor who gave me my results said that this delta variant is frightening and unpredictable. She has been alarmed by how quickly it has spread, and also by how many people are still avoiding the vaccine. … Friends, please get vaccinated if you haven’t.”
The case reports continue. From the Daily Beast, July 24: “A conservative radio host in Tennessee, who repeatedly spread misinformation about Coronavirus and mocked vaccines but his tune changed after falling seriously ill, was fighting for his life on Saturday, weeks after contracting the virus.” His brother said he was “regretful that he wasn’t a more vocal advocate for getting vaccinated.” These illustrations abound in the news. The anti-vaccination conflict now in full view is almost more a political discussion than medical, and too much for this column.
A huge point that is not well stressed about a vaccination, COVID or any other, is that a vaccinated person spreads the disease far less to the uninfected or unvaccinated. In the case of COVID it appears that a vaccinated person with a “breakthrough” infection, has a far lower amount of virus in secretions and excretions than the unvaccinated substantially lowering the chances of spread. This more or less defines herd immunity.
The large point to make is that you are protecting not only yourself by getting vaccinated, but also your loved ones near you, and then the community at large. Vaccination is not just a personal choice. It involves those close to you and those beyond. By choosing not to get vaccinated, you could well be endangering those around you. It is a public health issue, not political. People with the black plague would be boarded up in their houses in days of yore. You can’t defecate in public for health (and other) reasons.
A great comparison of vaccination I read was to a life preserver. If you wear one, you may still fall into the water, but you won’t drown. If you don’t wear one and do drown, you hurt yourself and all the people around you. So, the gist of this Hint is to adopt the medically and humanly responsible action, and get vaccinated if you are not. Someone said that only one or two people get killed by bears a year in the U.S. But what if you were one of them? I can “bearly” think about it.
