Frank Bures: Vaccination needed after COVID infection?

“With natural immunity, after being infected with a virus, the immune response can be variable [immensely, per patient!]. We don’t have clear data on how antibody response to a mild infection [disease reaction] compares to a severe infection. … We do know the vaccine is very protective in most people.”

She acknowledges there can be rather rare “breakthrough” infections after both shot and sickness, but it’s mild. Also, a recent CDC study analyzed breakthrough infections in those patients and found the viral load (the number of viruses in noses and throats) was quite low. This helps the people around you who are still susceptible and means less chance for spreading it. She also admits she was nervous about her possible reactions to the shots, which were significant for shot one, but not the second.

A May 24, 2021, NPR article follows the same thought patterns with interviewed experts advocating the vaccine post infection. A Virginia Tech epidemiologist pointed out that in some, the second infections were much worse, even causing deaths, like a Nevada person reported last summer. “The scant research on re-infection has shown mixed outcomes, but a small study from March showed more severe cases among 33 Brazilian health workers with recurrent COVID, including one fatality.”