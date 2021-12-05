Frank Bures: Vaccination, inoculation, immunization — what's the difference?

The differences among the words vaccination, inoculation and immunization, used so frequently and interchangeably now about the viral universe that has engulfed us, need clarification. The history of each word is almost worth its own hint. I’ll try to keep it as simple as possible. You may feel like you are back in school. So, sit up straight in your chairs, feet on the floor, with eyes wide open. No passing notes to girl friends.

The CDC website has pretty basic definitions, which are good starters. “Vaccine: a preparation that is used to stimulate the body’s immune system response against disease. Vaccines are usually administered via needle injections, but some can be administered by mouth or sprayed into the nose. Vaccination: The act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce protection from a specific disease. Immunity: Protection from an infectious disease. Immunization: A process by which a person becomes protected against a disease through vaccination. This term is often used interchangeably with vaccination or inoculation.” The word immune derives from the Latin immunis, meaning free from service, because the Latin munus means service. (Are you with me? Your eyes are a bit glazed over.)

The word inoculate originated centuries ago in the 1400s, and comes from the Latin inoculare, to graft by budding or implant. The concept of grafting a bud from one plant to another to create a hybrid was its first use. Smallpox was described as a distinct disease about 900 A.D., different from measles. At some time in China the act of taking pus from a smallpox blister of an active case and scratching or abrading it into the skin of a well person was done to create a case of smallpox or variola intentionally, making that person immune to future infections. The practice called variolation spread to the Middle East and the Turkish Empire. British envoys to Turkey learned of it, and became inoculated against smallpox. Variola comes from the Latin varius, meaning spotted.

Variolation had it its risks because a few people developed a bad enough case of smallpox to die from it. The English doctor, Edward Jenner, after noting that milkmaids seemed resistant to smallpox after contracting cowpox on their hands, was inspired to inoculate cowpox material to produce a lesser reaction and create protection against smallpox. He tried this in 1796 with an 8-year-old boy, and followed up in two months giving the boy inoculation of smallpox. The boy never developed smallpox. A truly historical medical moment. The Latin for cow is vacca, hence the new word vaccination. In 1803 Jenner, now famous, insisted the term vaccination be credited to his fellow physician, Richard Dunning.

Injectable vaccines came into being after the first hypodermic (below skin) needle was made in Dublin in 1844. Syringes had origins in Greek and Roman times. The beginning of modern vaccines is well anchored in Louis Pasteur’s lab with the cholera vaccine first for chickens and then humans. Rabies and anthrax vaccines followed from his lab. We are now blessed with a multitude of weapons to combat the maladies that have cursed humans for so many centuries.

There are subdivisions of immunities as well. As everyone says when they attempt to write simply about our immune system, it is VERY complicated. The first category is active immunity, which results after a disease organism or microbe activates it to react defensively and create a memory for prevention of future infections. It can come from the bug or infection itself, called natural immunity, or from vaccines, dubbed, yup, vaccine-induced immunity.

The immune reactions are sort of artificially separated into cellular immunity, from the T lymphocyte arm of the system, and humoral or blood borne (life’s humors, not bad jokes) from the B lymphocyte arm, which produces antibodies. Then there is passive immunity, where preformed antibodies, like the monoclonal antibodies we read about, are given intravenously ready for action to battle the bugs. I said it was complicated.

So, class, you vaccinate a person via injection, mouth or nose with a weakened or dead microbe or the new mRNA vaccines with no bugs in them, or inoculate them by injuring their skin to insert it by that route, both of which lead to immune systems reacting to the bad germ and becoming immune to it in the future. I hope this lesson helps to clarify your usage of the terms when you are discussing them. (You can turn your test papers in after class.)

Or you could just say that inoculation is just scratching the surface, but vaccination is really taking a shot at it. In either event, you become immunized. Too bad there isn’t a vaccine or inoculation against bad jokes.

Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist, since 1978 has worked Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua, and Red Wing. He also plays clarinet in the Winona Municipal Band and a couple dixieland groups. And he does enjoy a good pun.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0