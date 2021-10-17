Frank Bures: U.S. vaccine mandates aren't new

The latest political wrangle about “the government” telling you what to do is the proposed federal mandate from President Biden on Sept. 9 to require private sector workers in companies with over 100 employees to get a COVID vaccination or be tested for COVID regularly. This has a segment of the populace reacting negatively, to say the least. But a very scholarly, lengthy article appeared in the Wall Street Journal Sept. 19, 2021, “The Long History of Vaccine Mandates in American History” by David Oshinsky. We’ll extract the highlights from it and other such articles.

Mr. Oshinsky: “When claims of individual rights clash head on with public health measures designed to urgently save lives and to protect the larger community, who gets to make the decisions?” We are not going to use space to foster the argument, just hit the high spots. The primary authority for the new mandate is a 1970 Federal statute that gives the Secretary of Labor the authority to issue an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) lasting 6 months. … [T]he passionate disagreements” — understatement! — “about public health mandates are nothing new in the U.S. Mr. Biden’s new measures are wide-ranging, but they don’t actually make vaccines compulsory.”

The first U.S. vaccine mandate was done by George Washington in 1777 to immunize his troops against smallpox against their will. Smallpox kills about 30% of patients infected. He described smallpox as “more destructive to an Army in a Natural Way than the Enemy’s Sword.” Smallpox defeated the American assault on Quebec, Canada, in 1775.

Active inoculation with the contents of a smallpox pustule by scratching the dried scab material into a person to create a mini-infection had been done for centuries in other countries, also by inhalation of the material. It caused smallpox deaths in 3% of the recipients. It was called variolation, after variola, the name for smallpox. The troops received the inoculation, saw smallpox virtually disappear from the ranks, and won the battle.

Edward Jenner tested his cowpox vaccine on an 8-year-old boy in 1796 by attempting to give him smallpox after (inoculation). The boy stayed healthy. After that, the first vaccine mandate was made in 1809. The first vaccine mandate in U.S. schools was enacted in Massachusetts in the 1850s to prevent smallpox transmission. By the 1900s nearly half of all states had the same requirement. As more vaccines were developed and tested in the 1950s and ’60s, they curtailed many dreaded infections and deaths. By 1963, 20 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico had mandates requiring a variety of vaccines to enter schools. But enforcement was uneven.

In 1977 the federal government set up the Childhood Immunization Initiative aimed at increasing vaccination rates in children against diphtheria, measles, mumps, rubella, pertussis (whooping cough), polio and tetanus. This is when all 50 states widely adopted mandatory school vaccinations. There are medical and religious exemptions many places.

During WWII the military made vaccinations mandatory to a host of diseases like typhoid, tetanus and yellow fever. And who could forget the picture of Elvis getting vaccinated in the Vietnam era?

In the 1905 case of Jacobson vs. Massachusetts, the Supreme Court ruled against a well-know Lutheran pastor, Henning Jacobson, who defied a city ordinance requiring smallpox vaccination during an outbreak, calling it “unreasonable, arbitrary and oppressive.” The court ruled the decision to vaccinate does not belong to the individual. Justice John Marshall Harlan wrote, “The liberty secured by the Constitution does not import an absolute right in each person to be at all times, and in all circumstances, wholly freed from restraint.” He also warned that mandates must not be implemented in an “arbitrary, unreasonable manner.” This has been the basis for most law in legal mandate challenges since.

In 1922 the Supreme Court upheld an ordinance in San Antonio, Texas, requiring proof of smallpox vaccination for people entering public schools and other places of education, using the Jacobson case as precedent.

The extreme politicizing of a medical crisis has never happened before to the degree we see with COVID. No one has the right to harm someone else in order to exercise their “personal freedom.” As Lawrence Goslin, professor of global health law at Georgetown University wrote in the Aug. 5, 2021, issue of Scientific American, “For too long Americans have asked ‘What entitlements do I have as a rights-bearing citizen?’ It’s now time to ask, ‘What duties do I owe to my neighbors, my community, and my country?’”

This is a truly abbreviated discussion of the topic of vaccine mandates. The new mandate offers an option to a shot by being tested, not getting testy. It doesn’t require getting stuck up. And, in case you feel like you have been to class and had the course on mandates, there is no mandatory test on this material later.

Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist, since 1978 has worked Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua, and Red Wing. He also plays clarinet in the Winona Municipal Band and a couple dixieland groups. And he does enjoy a good pun.

