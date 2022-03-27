Frank Bures: To mask or not to mask: That is the question

A recent March 16, 2022, editorial in the Minneapolis Star Tribune written by two professors at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health was entitled, “Minnesotans should put their masks back on.”

We are all so weary of wearing these hemi-facial imprisonments the past two years. Any suggestion of relief is intensely welcomed. The CDC in late February redrew the rules for masking.

The professors professed, “We were disappointed when the CDC took a radical turn in its COVID prevention policy recommendations. The CDC recently released new guidance on the assessment of community risk, lifting masking recommendations for most of the country. In their new metric [measures] the CDC has made a judgment call about what level of severe illness, disability and death is acceptable. … The CDC’s new goal is to focus on medically relevant disease and overburdening health care systems …

“The assumption is that, if infected with COVID, you will likely not be hospitalized, and if you are, there is hospital capacity to care for you. As we have seen with previous waves of the pandemic [from delta last summer and omicron this winter], this is tenuous. It is true until it is not.

“The CDC’s guidance assumes that frequent and repeated COVID infections cause minimal long-term harm or severe illness. This ignores the poorly understood risk of long-term COVID. We have good information about what works to reduce COVID transmission: vaccinations, ventilation and masks. ... When one person masks, they reduce their own exposure to the aerosols of others. When everyone masks, there are far fewer aerosols released into the air in the first place.”

They cite the concerns about “personal freedom,” that masks infringe on personal rights. If you are infected, don’t wear a mask, and make someone else sick with your germs, didn’t you infringe on that person’s individual freedom?

A day ago I saw an elementary teacher as a patient.

She commented that about half her class was out sick, but last year when masking was the rule, not many missed classes.

On March 17, the director of health psychology at the University of MN Medical School wrote a letter to the editor in agreement, saying the editorial was sound public health advice. “For the sake of immuno-compromised Minnesotans [and beyond!], those with underlying conditions, and neighbors who may be resistant to vaccines, properly wearing masks is a small price to pay to minimize the risks and costs associated with a disease that has already killed so many people.”

A March 19, 2022, Star-Tribune article read, “‘Safest time’ in months might be temporary.” It cited the point that 2 in 3 Minnesotans were regularly wearing masks indoors in public in late January, but that has dropped to 1 in 3.

Several threads hint that the viral trend may be increasing. China, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland and the United Kingdom are all seeing increased cases. Just now famous folks are getting infected: Barack Obama, the vice president’s husband, Doug Emhoff, Hillary Clinton and the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki.

A recent Winona Daily News article quoted a Mayo Clinic infectious disease M.D., saying the pandemic is slowing, but it’s far from over. Several references cite data from wastewater analyses for viral RNA, which are showing increases in at least 35% of samples. These data have often predicted new case increases by about two weeks.

Since we thought we were out of the microbial woods twice before, only to be blindsided by new variants, should we be too complacent in this current lull? No, say the public health editorialists, Dr. Eric Topol, a Scripps clinic infectious disease expert, and even Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Over 1,000 people a day are still dying from COVID. Dr. Sanjay Gupta of CNN makes a rather eloquent case in a long March 11, 2022, article, where he compares America to his patient. “My patient — America — is still in precarious health. ... It’s just not time for my patient to completely drop their guard.”

With humble apologies to William Shakespeare, I would like to paraphrase Hamlet’s famous soliloquy, “To be, or not to be.” To mask, or not to mask — that is the question. Whether ’tis safer in the body to suffer the viral vectors in outrageous aerosols, Or to wear masks against an airborne sea of viruses, And by opposing them with masks, end them.”

Donning our fibrous facial iron maidens appropriately is not always a fun choice, but perhaps best for certain situations.

Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist, since 1978 has worked Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua and Red Wing. He also plays clarinet in the Winona Municipal Band and a couple dixieland groups. And he does enjoy a good pun.

