Frank Bures: The meaning of Christmas

Now is the time of year when many folks’ thoughts turn to Christmas and its meaning. This is especially needed now with the socially and culturally divisive atmosphere surrounding us. To best express this meaning, I turned to my editor and favorite composer and songwriter, my wife, for inspiration. Over 40 years ago she wrote an album of Christmas songs at the request of a Jewish husband and wife who were publishers of musicals for children. They wanted music and words that conveyed the spirit of the season in a non-sectarian way. Thus, the record album (no CDs then) and songbook “Here Comes Christmas” was born.

The final song in the group is entitled appropriately “The Meaning of Christmas.” Its lyrics are even more meaningful today than in 1979 when she wrote it for our annual Christmas “card” (later incorporating into the musical.” The first two verses reflect on tinsel, trimmings, presents, carols, decorations, and Santa. But the third verse describes the season’s meaning so articulately. Goes like this (in ¾):

Caring for those facing losses and pain;

Sharing our talents and personal gain;

Treating each other in ways fair and just;

Building our friendships on goodwill and trust;

This is the meaning of Christmas,

If we listen, its message won’t miss us,

And we’ll never lose sight of what happened that night

In a stable in Bethlehem.

It is difficult to remember that doing these things is just part of being decent folks when we are shown “Christmas cards” put out by publicly elected figures brandishing vicious assault weapons meant to kill; when we’ve lived through a year in which a mob stormed our capitol threatening our democracy, chanting “hang” the vice president, killing and injuring defenders; when over 800,000 people have died from a pandemic virus while other people refuse to care for each other in the name of personal freedom.

Medically we need to care for each other more than ever. A doctor on the viral front lines for the past 20 months wrote in the Minneapolis. Star Tribune, Dec. 15, 2021: “Just as smoking and driving drunk are personal decisions that affect the health and safety of others, the decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is affecting all Minnesotans” (and anyone in contact with them).

In the Sunday Star Tribune a group of doctors who are presidents or CEOs of Mayo Clinic, North Memorial Health, Fairview Health, Centra Care, Hennepin Healthcare, Children’s Minnesota, Allina Health, Essentia Health and Health Partners paid for a full-page ad that read: “We’re heartbroken. We’re overwhelmed. Our doctors, nurses and people working in healthcare are doing everything we can to take care of you when you are sick. And yet every day we’re seeing avoidable illness and death as a direct result of COVID-19.” It then elaborates the details of the problem, and ends with: “Today we ask you to: Get vaccinated and get your booster; wear a mask (even if you are vaccinated) and socially distance; if you feel sick, get tested for COVID-19; encourage your neighbors and loved ones to take these steps.”

No matter what the celebration, Christmas, Chanukah or Kwanza, the true meaning of living together peacefully (and in good health) is in love, friendship and kindness. Sure it’s sappy, but the sap in the tree is its life’s blood. What is the meaning of Christmas? Read the lyrics again. I wish you could hear the melody as well. It’s catchy (not quite infectious). Who knows? Perhaps, if everyone could sing the song and words, the Meaning of Christmas could really “go viral” and help heal a lot of people suffering from destructive feelings.

Totally off the subject, what do you call all the little people who help Santa make all the toys for all the little children? Elves? Nope. Subordinate clauses. … Happy Holidays.

Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist, since 1978 has worked Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua and Red Wing. He also plays clarinet in the Winona Municipal Band and a couple dixieland groups. And he does enjoy a good pun.

