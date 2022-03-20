Frank Bures: The fifth season: Beach 2022

It’s spring break time! All the schools seem to be taking their time off. I thought it would a good time to do the same and take a vacation from the all viral Covid considerations. The following Hint is a repeat or reprise from years past. But isn’t spring always a reprise from the past?

In the March-April time of year, something of a holiday atmosphere infects people in our northern climes. The celebration of Easter and Passover are close at hand, along with the season when folks free themselves from the bondage of their winter garments (but not always of their personal winter “coat”). The young ones are especially happy to get rid of the snowsuits they can’t quite manage to get off in time to go potty. Therefore, I’ll take a holiday from medical thoughts in order to re-offer a personal observation.

In the time of year after the main part of winter, I wistfully let my mind wander (which it does without asking, and forgets to come back sometimes). The idea of a fifth season sort of “engrained” itself into my thoughts and soles (of my feet). I was slogging along in the residue of sand that my shoes left after tramping through the copious carpet so liberally laid down to keep us safe during the snow and ice season. It was quite similar in feel to walking on a beach. Hence, the idea occurred to me for a name of the season between winter and spring.

I decided it should be a fifth season. You could call it Beach. We all know that fall follows summer, and winter follows fall. We think of spring coming next. But, there is a gray (maybe tan?) period for the snow bearing/melting parts of our country in which winter is ended, the snow is almost all replaced with puddles, and, as yet, there is no green springing anew. Everywhere you walk, you find so much sand in your shoes that you might as well be at the beach.

It does not seem to matter if you walk to the store or drive in the car. In some way those gritty grains gravitate into every pair of your shoes. You can shake them out, but others replace them within minutes as you walk. In houses, the fringes of Beach encroach from the boot-shoe stop into the house by several feet (pun intended). This area may become the most frequently cleaned section of your real estate during Beach.

Perhaps you do not feel that this observation has enough merit to disturb a well-accepted calendar of four seasons, three months each. But, the next time you are walking from point A to point B and realize it feels as if you are plodding in two personal, portable gravel pits, reconsider the idea of an additional short fifth season that could be called Beach.

In a week our medical musings will once again “go viral,” fear not.

Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist, since 1978 has worked Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua and Red Wing. He also plays clarinet in the Winona Municipal Band and a couple dixieland groups. And he does enjoy a good pun.

