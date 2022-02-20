Frank Bures: Prevalence of Covid-19 antibodies among unvaccinated adults

A very interesting research letter was published Feb. 3 in JAMA online from the Department of Surgery, Epidemiology Research Group in Organ Transplantation, Johns Hopkins Medial Institution (a rather impressive title).

It reported on measurement of antibody levels to the SARS CoV-2 virus in serum from unvaccinated people as evidence that they did or did not actually contract Covid-19. One essential finding was that 45% of the unvaccinated adults in the study who thought they had had Covid had no antibodies to the virus. This indicated they were likely never infected (even thought they felt they had been) but were never tested when they were sick. Well, I’ll be.

Antibodies are the easiest facet to measure in any immune system reaction to infection. They are sort of like footprints outside the window after the crime was committed. Our white cells react to a new infectious microbe with uncommitted T and B lymphocytes. The T cells learn to attack the germ directly and kill off infected cells. The B cells become programmed to turn into plasma cells, which make the host of antibodies, not all the same, to inactivate the bug and prevent it from getting into our cells.

So, finding antibodies says you were infected in the somewhat recent past. At first there’s a huge proliferation of them, which tails off in a few months and stays at a fairly constant level for many more months. A clone of memory B cells has been established, which will react to a re-infection with more plasma cells and antibodies. There is also a clone of memory T cells, located in lymph nodes and/or bone marrow. To emphasize the obvious, our immune system is REALLY complicated.

This study recruited healthy unvaccinated adults through a Twitter post and a Face book ad from Sept. 11 to Oct 8, 2021. The participants answered a questionnaire about where they lived, etc., Covid status, and mask use. They were divided into 3 groups. 1. Covid confirmed: those who reported a test-confirmed Covid infection; 2. Covid unconfirmed: those who believed they contracted Covid, but were never tested; and No-Covid: those who did not believe they ever had Covid and never tested positive. All were invited to undergo antibody testing. From 1,580 individuals invited, 816 underwent screening and filled out the questionnaire. The mean (average, not nasty) age was 48, 52% were women, and 82% were white.

The envelope please: Antibodies were detected in 99% of those 295 who said they had a positive Covid test, in 55% of those 275 who believed they had Covid, but who were never tested, and in 11% of those 246 who thought they never had Covid infection. There are some crucial points here.

The authors wrote, “Antibodies alone do not directly equate to immunity.” Some antibodies are directed at the spike proteins on the virus, which allow it to attach to and infect our cells. Others are aimed at other locations. The levels of antibodies do not indicate the real level of immunity because measurement of the memory T and B cells that are present indefinitely, and a vital part of immunity, is more a research tool and not a simple blood test.

Another finding was that antibodies were present after positive Covid up to 20 months, which is 6 months longer than previously found. The limitation here also is that they were not identified as the kind that would inactivate or neutralize the virus. Another revealing finding was that 11% of those who thought they had never gotten infected had specific antibodies for Covid. The issue of asymptomatic infections is so difficult to assess. If you get infected, never have any symptoms, and get over it, how in creation do you know you were infected?

The authors list study limitations, which include lack of assays for the neutralizing antibodies, bias in the patient selection, and the population being largely white and healthy.

One useful piece of data from the study is that you can’t just assume you had Covid or any other specific disease without some factual evidence. Almost half of those in this study who were convinced they had Covid had no evidence they did. Is this, instead of being innocent until proven guilty, being guilty until proven innocent?

Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist, since 1978 has worked Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua and Red Wing. He also plays clarinet in the Winona Municipal Band and a couple dixieland groups. And he does enjoy a good pun.

