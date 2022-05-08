Frank Bures: Paxlovid for COVID perspective

Paxlovid (PAX-low-vid) is a newer pill meant to be used early in a mild or moderate COVID infection in people 12 years or older who weight at least 88 pounds or 40 kg, and are at higher risk for severe illness. That means going to the hospital or dying. The latter is a rough definition of mild/moderate vs. severe COVID. We all agree dying is severe, right? Paxlovid was granted emergency use authorization (EAU) in December 2021 to treat mild/moderate COVID.

A clinical trial called the EPIC-HR (high risk) trial, compared Paxlovid to placebo pills in high-risk adults. Those are older folks, pregnant women and patients with certain medical conditions. The last includes a long list of things like diabetes, cancers, certain ethnic groups, etc. Those who began the medicine 3 days after feeling symptoms were 89% less likely to be hospitalized or die due to COVID. Those who started it in within 5 days had an 88% lower risk. No one who took Paxlovid died, compared to 12 who died while taking placebo.

Another clinical trial, the EPIC-SR (standard risk), is analyzing how effective Paxlovid is for folks who aren’t considered high risk for COVID. So far it seems promising. It appears to lower severe disease risk around 70%. Results are expected in the coming months.

How does it work? It is a combination of two oral antiviral pills: nirmatrelvir and ritonavir. They are both known as protease inhibitors. (Here’s where it gets complicated. Hang on.) Once the virus enters our (unwilling) host cells, it tries to copy itself as many times as possible. It uses our cell genetic machinery to create a large protein that instructs multiplication. But the protein needs to be split into certain smaller pieces for the process, by enzymes called proteases in our cells. Both medicines in Paxlovid inhibit that process and are therefore called protease inhibitors.

These proteases and drugs that inhibit their action were discovered during the long, complex studies of HIV and hepatitis C viruses in past decades. The large protein that the viral RNA has our cells make must be broken or cut into certain smaller pieces by the protease enzymes to allow COVID copies to be manufactured. Protease inhibitors like Paxlovid prevent that step and stop the virus from making copies or new viruses. Nirmatrelvir is a new protease inhibitor that does that job. Ritonavir is an old protease, and has been around since 1996. Its role here is to keep our body from breaking down or metabolizing the nirmatrelvir, so that it keeps working longer.

The dose is prepackaged. It needs to be started within 5 days of symptoms after a positive COVID test is obtained. You take two 150 mg nirmatrelvir and one ritonavir am and pm for 5 days. Adverse effects are pretty limited. Those reported were actually similar for both Paxlovid and placebo. Both pills can be taken with or without food. Certain other medications can react with the ritonavir especially, which may limit its use. Kidney function has to be good also to eliminate the medicines.

Paxlovid treats a documented early infection. It does not prevent an infection if taken after exposure, so-called post-exposure prophylaxis. And a recent study showed a person taking it in a household did not prevent others in that house from becoming infected somehow. So, you can’t stockpile the pills. To get it, you have see a doctor or other medical prescriber and have a documented positive COVID test.

This is a snapshot look at the first true oral antiviral medication to prevent an infection from doing dastardly medical mischief. Another one on the horizon is called molnupiravir, brand Lagevrio, which necessitates another discussion for another Hint, especially comparing it to Paxlovid.

Paxlovid is a first try and doing pretty well for its stated goal of inhibiting disease. There are likely others to be developed that may possibly work better. But that side of treatment is very much in evolution. Paxlovid is becoming more widely available as supplies ramp up. Some eligible people may get both a COVID test and pills, if needed, at the same time at local pharmacies, community health centers, or long-term care facilities that participate in the federal government’s “test-to-treat” program. For people during the COVID-19 public health emergency the cost is free. Out of pocket it would be $530.

Paxlovid is easier and less costly to take than the IV drugs to prevent severe infection. If you get infected and have high risk factors — like being old — it’s not a bitter pill to swallow. Keep it in mind. It truly is better than getting really sick. It’s another tool, however imperfect, to put into the COVID treatment toolbox along with vaccines and boosters. Seems I always have to “stick” that in, somehow.

Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist, since 1978 has worked Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua and Red Wing. He also plays clarinet in the Winona Municipal Band and a couple dixieland groups. And he does enjoy a good pun.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0