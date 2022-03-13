Frank Bures: Pandemic, epidemic, endemic — what's the difference?

How many of us are tired of being part of an historic event, the COVID pandemic? Hold up your hands. As of this writing, we are hearing that the number of COVID-19 cases is dropping in a majority of areas worldwide. So, when do we label our viral lives something less than a pandemic, like perhaps an endemic? What are the medical and geographical differences among endemic, epidemic and pandemic?

Endemic is derived from the Greek endo (meaning en- or in) and demos (the people). It usually means a disease or condition is present in a community or a group of people that is continually prevailing at about the same rate of transmission among folks. Epidemic is from epi- (or upon) and demos. It connotes a disease attacking many people in a community simultaneously, and is distinguished from endemic because the disease is not continually present and likely was introduced from the outside. Europeans bringing malaria and the mosquitoes that transmit it to the Americas exemplifies this. Estimates are that malaria wiped out 90% of indigenous peoples. And pandemic is from pan- (meaning all) and demos. Here the disease attacks broad areas of different populations and crosses boundaries, as with COVID, worldwide.

There are multiple Internet references for these definitions. One from a website Verywell Health says an endemic disease is constantly present in a group or geographical area at higher and lower rates, like malaria in many countries and influenza in the U.S. An epidemic refers to an outbreak of a disease that spreads through one or more populations in smaller geographical areas, and at an increasing rate. Even obesity has labeled an epidemic, though caused by calories and not microbes.

We all can understand the concept of an epidemic becoming a pandemic from what we have been living through with original outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 arising in China, increasing dramatically to become an epidemic there, then exported globally as a pandemic.

Several reports have come out recently predicting or at least postulating that our pandemic is simmering down to become an endemic. One from CBS News March 7, 2022, reported that Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, said, “I do anticipate that this is probably going to be a seasonal virus”, which means it could join the flu and other respiratory viruses that tend to spread during winter months. The U.S. average of new daily COVID cases has decreased more than 54% in the last weeks, and COVID-related deaths have fallen by a third in that time period.

Another CDC physician, Dr. Henry Walke, said, “This virus will probably continue to circulate in our society, in our country, around the world for years to come. This next 6 months, the next year, will really inform us in terms of what living with this virus is going to look like.” Dr. Walensky: “ I would say put your masks in a drawer, anticipate you may need them again and hope we don’t. It is also unclear whether people will need additional booster shots over the next year.”

Presently, the omicron variant accounts for more than 99% of new cases. The CDC is actively looking for new variants, analyzing tens of thousands of genomic sequences every week. It says it sees no evidence of new variants on the horizon. Dr. Walke says he does expect additional variants to emerge. “This virus has surprised us again and again and again. We don’t know what the future will hold. (Who would have anticipated the savage atrocities Russia is committing in Ukraine?)

From a March 5, 2022, article, “The public should not be surprised if there are COVID waves that require the return of mandatory mask wearing and vaccination rules,” said Dr. Peter Hotez, a longtime vaccinologist and virus expert who is co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s hospital. “We’ve had big waves in the South, and this summer I am expecting another wave. And, if not, we should expect another wave in the winter. I don’t think we’re done with this. Don’t be surprised if we have to back into the red [alert zone].”

Discussions of what -demic we call the state of the viral presence are cute, but what it does to our lives and minds is more crucial. There are dozens of individual reports of people who threw caution to the wind, got infected with COVID and died. For them there was no pandemic, but whatever it was proved fatal. And there are still people who are mentally imprisoned by fear of getting sick and dying. Their pandemic may not be over for a long time.

If we reach an endemic state, and a resurgence of a new or more vicious strain permeates our society, perish the thought, it would be a real example of a disease “gone viral,” and not just like a strange video from a social media site.

Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist, since 1978 has worked Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua and Red Wing. He also plays clarinet in the Winona Municipal Band and a couple dixieland groups. And he does enjoy a good pun.

