Frank Bures: More perspectives on vaccination after COVID infection

This a continuation of a previous Hint on the topic of vaccination after COVID-19 infection.

If you have had a COVID-19 infection, should you get a COVID vaccination? The short answer is yes. The discussion about it is the long answer. Vaccines are not perfect, but we don’t have many good tools to combat a virus that has killed around 750,000 Americans, and is still causing deaths. The question arises whether ”natural” immunity is better or less effective than vaccine induced immunity. That’s where the opinions start flying.

So far the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) says yes to vaccination after infection. From their website: “Evidence is emerging that people get better protection by being fully vaccinated compared with having had COVID -19” They cite a study from the Aug. 13, 2021, Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report out of Kentucky. It looked at Kentucky residents infected with COVID-19 in 2020 who got reinfected with it during May-June, 2021. In comparing the vaccination status of those folks, the unvaccinated people were 2.34 times more likely to get re-infected than the vaccinated ones. It didn’t assess how severe the cases were in either group.

Another line of evidence arguing for vaccination post infection comes from a study from Rockefeller University, New York City, reported April 23, 2021, by NBC News. These researchers designed a modified version of the infamous spike protein (which allows the virus to attach to and enter our cells) with 20 naturally occurring mutations to test how antibodies would work against it. “These modified spike proteins were tested in lab dishes against antibodies from people who had recovered from COVID-19, from those who had been vaccinated, and from those who had infection plus vaccination (hybrid). The spike proteins were able to evade the antibodies from people in the first two groups, but not antibodies from people with hybrid immunity.”

Another piece of evidence supporting vaccination after infection comes from a study in the journal Science, June 25, 2021. It measured the activity of antibodies that bind to the virus to inactivate or neutralize it. These are generated on viral exposure from memory B cells, which are created after infection or vaccination or both. They live in lymph nodes and bones marrow indefinitely. On re-exposure to the virus to which they are dedicated to combat, they make new antibodies. This paper found that memory B cell levels are, on average, higher in people with hybrid immunity compared to natural immunity or vaccination alone. (If you need to, take a mental break, and get a couple swigs of coffee or juice.)

Another study from the University of Minnesota published in the journal Cell Reports was discussed in the 10/2/2021 Minneapolis Star-Tribune about B cell levels after vaccination. “Researchers found that everyone gained memory B cells ... but people with previous infections gained 5 times more of those cells.” Marc Jenkins, a co-author, said. “They’re like the insurance policy for the future infection.” On the front page of the Nov. 2, 2021, Star Tribune the banner headline reads: “State Data: Infection Not Protection,” and the article discusses re-infections in Minnesota.

Then, there’s the ongoing discussion among experts about the need for vaccination after infection, how soon to give shots, giving only one of the series of two for the mRNA ones, or both, and the evidence for any position. A very comprehensive article by a medical writer, Jennifer Block, in the Sept. 13, 2021, British Medical Journal (BMJ) put forth many experts’ viewpoints. One is from Monica Gandhi, M.D., infectious disease expert from San Francisco and prolific writer on COVID. She cites a list of over 20 references that memory B and memory T cells (the ones that kill the virus directly) to the natural infection will produce enough antibodies.

Peter Marks, a director in the FDA stated, “We know the immunity after vaccination is better than the immunity after natural infection.” His source was a study cited above. Then, Matthew Memoli, a director of infectious disease studies in the NIH, interpreted the data differently, quoting a Cleveland Clinic study of its employees, which showed not big difference in those with prior infections vs. those vaccinated getting re-infected. (Are you getting confused?) Another infectious disease professor said, “The real memory in our immune system resides in the T and B cells, not in the antibodies.” It’s complicated!

Tom Frieden, MD, former director of the CDC, a proponent of universal vaccination, says, “There’s no doubt that natural infection does provide significant immunity for many people, but we’re operating in an environment of imperfect information, and in that environment the precautionary principle applies — better safe than sorry.” Alfred Sommer, dean emeritus of Johns Hopkins School of Public Health echoes a similar sentiment, “the bottom line is you want to save lives, and you have to do what the present evidence, as weak as it is, suggests is the strongest defense with the least amount of harm.” And, the vaccines are not any more hazardous when given before infection, which is not much, and far less hazardous than some COVID illnesses.

The BMJ article is quite useful for those prone to following lines of contrary thought. Enjoy. I’ll end with a thought: why can’t ants contract Covid? Because they have “anty-bodies.” Couldn’t help myself. Protect yourself and others the best way possible.

Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist, since 1978 has worked Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua, and Red Wing. He also plays clarinet in the Winona Municipal Band and a couple dixieland groups. And he does enjoy a good pun.

