Frank Bures: Milder COVID can affect brain size and function

On March 7, 2022, a study was published in the journal Nature that reported the results of brain imaging/scans of people before and after they had what is now called “mild” COVID infection, meaning they were not sick enough to go to the hospital or die. It clearly demonstrated both brain shrinkage greater than average and defects in basic thinking tests. (I’ll try to avoid remarks about patients not qualifying for the study because they lacked intracranial tissue to study. I hope I can.)

The study from the U.K. compared brain MRIs done prior to COVID from the UK Biobank, a rich research resource with data from half a million volunteers, to ones done February-May, 2021, on average 4.5 months after being infected. There were 401 cases of volunteers infected between March 2020 and April 2021. Only 15 of these went to hospital. These were compared to the control group of 384 volunteers with no COVID infection and matched for age, gender, etc. The age range was 51-81 years old.

While many other papers have demonstrated brain changes on imaging during the time of illness and generally in really sick patients, this is the first study to look at less severe cases, or mostly non-hospitalized and over a time period.

Many, many people with COVID have neurological or other symptoms of nervous system and brain involvement, like “brain fog” and loss of smell and taste more specifically. As we get older, we have documented gray matter loss, between 0.2% to 0.3% annually, which what the control group lost. The mild COVID group here showed thinning in several brain regions, ranging from 0.2% to 2% compared to their pre-COVID scan. This is equivalent to 1-6 years of normal brain aging.

Affected brain regions included parahippocampal gyrus, an area related to memory and the orbitofrontal cortex, important for smell and taste. They had altered connections between different brain regions in the olfactory cortex, an area related to smell. The brain size reduction in the post-COVID group was not seen in the control group. Post-COVID patients showed greater decrease in whole brain volume and increase in cerebrospinal fluid volume.

Both groups took some rudimentary cognitive or thinking tests. The COVID group had greater decline in the ability to perform complex tasks, which on brain scans was associated with atrophy or thinning in the crus II, an area of cerebellum (lower brain) associated with cognition or attention and mental flexibility.

For comparison, the scientists were able to find a small number of volunteers’ scans after non-COVID-19 pneumonia. They did not have the same changes, implying Covid patients’ alterations were from COVID specifically. Brain volume decreases are common to many brain diseases and are found in depression, Alzheimer’s, mild cognitive disease and traumatic brain injury. These patients also have problems with memory and attention deficits.

There is yet only speculation over what the mechanisms for these changes are. The authors offered possible explanations that the changes are from inflammation or immune reactions, direct viral infection of nerve cells, or degeneration of those nerves.

The long term implications and predictions of and from these data are impossible to make at this time. The study has several limitations scientifically, but still seems significant. It isn’t clear if it means anything for the patients’ future quality of life or function. It also raises the question of whether the degenerative changes are progressive, static, or reversible. We can’t know yet. Another unknown point is whether all variants emerging after this study period would produce the same brain damage. Questions, questions, questions.

Most of the study subjects were infected before vaccine availability in the U.K. This seems to underline in yet another way the importance of getting vaccinated (!) to try to avoid getting even a small/mild COVID case. I thought it was time to get one more shot in for vaccination. And, I do feel rather good about being strong and making no reference to folks excluded from the study for lack of intracranial study material.

Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist, since 1978 has worked Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua and Red Wing. He also plays clarinet in the Winona Municipal Band and a couple dixieland groups. And he does enjoy a good pun.

