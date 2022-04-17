Frank Bures: Microplastics in human blood

This year Earth Day will be occurring in a few days. It seems appropriate to take a break from the steady stream of information about the Covid conundrum to report on another cheerful topic: that microplastics have been found in human blood samples. Out of one frying pan, into another fire. A couple years ago I covered the knowledge of microplastics in the environment. Their presence has been found to be more pervasive than ever since then. Oh joy? The information in this column is new.

Plastic was to be the promise of the future, durable, useful and multipurpose. But it has become one of the environmental plagues of the present as well as the future. It seems wherever we look for them, they are found, from the top of Mt. Everest to the deepest oceans trenches, in polar ice, in the air, dust, clogging the oceans and causing severe detriment to marine life of all sizes and forms. Microplastics were defined in 2004 by an English marine biologist to characterize plastic particles 5 mm or smaller. The term nanoplastics has been used now to classify pretty much all the microscopic sizes, even though nano- numerically means 9 zeros after the decimal point.

Microplastics are ubiquitous in our world today. In 2014, it was estimated that there were 15-51 trillion individual pieces of microplastic in the world’s oceans. We consume by guesstimates anywhere from 50,000-90,000 microplastic particles a year, from food, plastic containers like disposable bottles, tap water to a small degree, several other consumables, and breathing air with them in it. Do they get into our bodies? You bet. They have been found in the placentas of unborn babies. One study of feces in adults and babies found them even in the first stool of newborns. A 2020 study by graduate students at Arizona State found microplastics in every human tissue they studied.

A new study from a university in Amsterdam, Netherlands, was published this March 22 with the results of analysis of whole blood samples from 22 anonymous volunteers. Microplastics of different compositions were found in the blood of 17 samples. Half contained PET, which is commonly used in drink bottles.

A third contained polystyrene, used for packaging food and other products. A quarter had polyethylene, from which plastic carrier bags are made. We can spare you the scientific method details. The types found would be nano- sized, of course. A question raised is whether the particles were just missed in the other 5 negative samples because of lower concentrations.

Being in a blood stream provides distribution to all tissues, including brain. Previous work has shown that microplastics were 10 times higher in the feces of babies compared to adults. Babies fed with plastic bottles are swallowing millions of particles a day. The illustrations go on.

Are these particles, micro- or nano-, harmful to us? There are several indirect lines of evidence to indicate yes. A study from 2021 in the Journal of Hazardous Materials analyzed 17 previous studies, which looked at the toxic impacts of microplastics on human cell lines in a lab. They found specific types of harm- cell death, allergic response and damage to cell walls that were caused by the levels of particles people ingest.

Other questions are whether the actual chemicals making the plastics are the whole problem or maybe whether the chemicals used in making them, remain in the plastic and can do harm. Hormone ”disrupters” like bisphenols and phthalates (say that 5 times fast?) in several plastics are released when in tissues. These are incredibly complicated questions we have yet to answer with certainty. Many people are working on it.

There are things we can do to minimize our exposure to microplastics. Use glass baby bottles, if you can find them. Drink tap, not bottled water. Cut out take away plastic cups and straws if possible. Avoid plastics numbered 3, 6 and 7. Limit seafood consumption, just when you are told it is better for you. Use plastic-free cosmetics and microbead-free beauty products. Change your laundry routine by installing a fiber catching filter in your laundry machine. Each synthetic clothing item releases hundreds of thousands of microplastics per wash, which eventually make up 35% of the particles in the oceans. Dust and vacuum regularly (no commentary on your housekeeping), and perhaps get a vacuum with a HEPA filter.

So, on that cheerful note, I’ll say every day should be Earth Day. We must continue to strive to improve our health and that of our Mother, Mother Earth. She is taking care of us.

We need to take care of her, too. Picking up trash along the path is the right thing to do. We should all participate in that caring. Maybe we can avoid hearing the guy behind the fast food counter asking us if we want fries with our microplastics.

Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist, since 1978 has worked Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua and Red Wing. He also plays clarinet in the Winona Municipal Band and a couple dixieland groups. And he does enjoy a good pun.

