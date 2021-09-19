Frank Bures: Medical musings on mu COVID variant

Mu is the current COVID-19 viral variant of interest getting so much news of late. It is pronounced myoo (or mew?), using the Greek alphabet classification adopted for these mutations of SARS-CoV-2. Originally, they were labeled, and still are in science circles, by a much more cumbersome scientific method with numbers and letters. That name for mu is B.621 for the science-inclined. The Greek letters were chosen by a global panel at the World Health Organization.
The rating or threat level of these different variants/mutations is a grading based on how easily they spread, how severe their symptoms are, and how they are treated. These levels are variant of interest (VOI), variant of concern (VOC) and variant of high consequence. The delta variant, the one causing now about 99% of the cases in the U.S. and worldwide, is still the front-runner for viciousness. It was first identified in India in December 2020, became a “VOI” in April 2021, and a “VOC” a month later. Now it is the bad guy.
Mu has gotten a lot of press because it looked like it might move into delta’s territory, but it hasn’t yet. It was first identified in Colombia, South America, in January 2021. For all variants the concern is that the more mutations/changes in the spike proteins occur, especially from the original, the more worry there is that it may evade immune systems. That point is what has made mu concerning. Mu has 21 mutations, 9 of which involve the spike protein. In drawings, that is the ball-on-a-stick projecting from the viral surface, which attaches to host cells to infect them.
Two of mu’s mutations bring up the question of whether or not host antibodies can bind to it as well. These are interestingly shared with the South African beta variant. The one laboratory study was done in Japan. Serum antibodies from 18 COVID patients were tested against pseudoviruses — copies of the various COVID-19 variants, not the actual viruses. These were set loose upon the 18 participants’ antibodies. The results created the concern, which at present is hypothetical, that showed the potential resistance of mu to natural immunity or immunity from vaccines, but didn’t talk about it being easier to spread or more transmissible, or that it will outcompete delta.
Mu has been identified now in almost all 50 states of the U.S. and 40 countries, but its competitive characteristics compared to other variants haven’t crystallized yet. We are in a constantly evolving biological experiment. As new events and data develop, we have to reassess our strategies. The virus is our teacher. We have to keep learning from it. Delta has taught us that unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from it. The reality now is that the vaccines do protect people pretty well from dying or getting severely ill from delta. The guess is the same will be true for mu.
We have realized that the various variants are competing between and among themselves for fertile material to infect, multiply, and survive, meaning humans AND other animals. If one variant has the upper hand (cell?), then the new kid on the block has to be more infectious biologically (not personally). Consider that right now we are dealing with 9 variants, all of which are not equally present or infective in any country. alpha from the U.K., beta from Africa, gamma From Brazil, and delta are the ones labeled of concern. Additionally, eta found in multiple countries, iota identified in the U.S. in New York, kappa first seen in India in October of 2020, lambda from Peru, and now mu from Colombia are variants of interest, not the tough kid on the block like delta.
The only real defense we have, imperfect though it is, is vaccination. One in 500 people in the U.S. have died from COVID. Whatever level of protection is provided by vaccines against mu is better than none at all! With vaccination, you protect yourself AND the people around you by not spreading viruses nearly as much if you still get an infection. Spreading the infection also allows more mutants to develop. It is an ethical and moral choice, as well as a medical one. The same is true of mask wearing.
In my personal mu musings, I have wondered if that variant can cause the patient to begin to make feline noises, like mewing, or seeking out litter boxes at the neighbors if they have cats. I found no reports of these symptoms to date. I’ll keep my ears alert for them. Meanwhile, let us all muse that we will get through this together using the tools we have: shots, masks, and hand washing for both personal and the common good.
Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist, since 1978 has worked Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua, and Red Wing. He also plays clarinet in the Winona Municipal Band and a couple dixieland groups. And he does enjoy a good pun.