Frank Bures: Medical musings on mu COVID variant

Two of mu’s mutations bring up the question of whether or not host antibodies can bind to it as well. These are interestingly shared with the South African beta variant. The one laboratory study was done in Japan. Serum antibodies from 18 COVID patients were tested against pseudoviruses — copies of the various COVID-19 variants, not the actual viruses. These were set loose upon the 18 participants’ antibodies. The results created the concern, which at present is hypothetical, that showed the potential resistance of mu to natural immunity or immunity from vaccines, but didn’t talk about it being easier to spread or more transmissible, or that it will outcompete delta.

Mu has been identified now in almost all 50 states of the U.S. and 40 countries, but its competitive characteristics compared to other variants haven’t crystallized yet. We are in a constantly evolving biological experiment. As new events and data develop, we have to reassess our strategies. The virus is our teacher. We have to keep learning from it. Delta has taught us that unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from it. The reality now is that the vaccines do protect people pretty well from dying or getting severely ill from delta. The guess is the same will be true for mu.