Frank Bures: Medical benefits of laughter

A link is also alleged between laughing and greater longevity. Perhaps not quite like the guy who was told by his doc, “You have to quit smoking, drinking, and running around with wild women.” “Is that going to make me live longer, Doc?” “No, but it will seem like it.” Worth a chuckle, or at least an eye roll?

The article I referenced gives some tips of how a doc can employ humor in his or her practice. I try to insert some levity in patients’ visits when appropriate. I still bring my trademark screaming axe along on my couple days of practice. Over the years, I have had other items lurking in my drawers to break the stress of a visit. I tried my best to avoid bringing them out if I sensed someone’s stress was very high and humor titer low. I always told residents and students to make fun WITH the patients, not of them. Dr. Creagan recalls how people could be funny even when near death. He quoted one lady with terminal breast cancer who said she wanted to live long enough to max out her credit cards so there would be nothing left for the second wife.