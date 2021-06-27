Frank Bures: Looking for COVID-related brain changes

Among those who had COVID, the findings were distinctive for brain tissue loss of gray matter, which is neuronal tissue and cells. The main areas affected were those responsible for smell, taste, memory (parahippocampus), and for memory and emotion (orbitofrontal cortex). These locations correlate perfectly with the symptoms of smell and taste loss, and memory impairment or brain fog. There wasn’t much difference in brain loss between the 15 people in hospital and the other 379, many of whom had “mild cases.” The authors correctly caution they cannot claim a cause and effect relationship with or from the virus. But their findings are consistent with either the virus directly infecting that tissue, or part of the inflammatory reaction, producing the loss.

Other studies of both MRI imaging and tissue dissection and viral culture after death have been done prior to this. But none was able to have direct comparisons of the same patients’ brains between two points in time. These previous reports also documented significant tissue damage in several brain areas, correlating again with the disease patterns.

The virus has taught us that its disease is multisystem, even though primarily respiratory or lung. It has damaged lungs, hearts, livers, central nervous systems, bowels, skin, and even infected male testicles which may possibly lead to infertility. No information is known yet about ovaries.