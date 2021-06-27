Frank Bures: Looking for COVID-related brain changes

A unique study of brain radiology imaging of people before and after COVID-19 infections was just released in “pre-print” edition in an online report called MedRxiv, a site that is for such papers in their embryonic stage before being peer-reviewed. The results underlined the urgent need for people to get vaccinated if they aren’t already, especially with the rise of the more easily spread delta variant. It came from the University of Oxford and Imperial College in England and looked for changes in brain composition before and after infection with the COVID-19 virus. It has been thought that as many as 80% of patients infected experience nervous system symptoms or defects.
One of the cardinal and almost first symptoms of COVID can be loss of smell and/or taste. In a few patients this can persist indefinitely. The other often discussed problem is difficulty in thinking, so-called “brain fog,” and memory loss and changes. And there is more. The current paper utilized a rather amazing resource, the UK (United Kingdom) Biobank. It is a large biomedical database of over 500,000 volunteer participants who provide valuable long-term research information for multiple research centers. The Imaging Database began collecting information from 100,000 folks in 2014, including MRI scans, abdominal scans and cardiac scans.
Among those with pre-COVID brain imaging, the researchers found 394 participants who had tested positive for COVID between March 2020 and April 2021, mostly between October 2020, and April 2021. Of these, 15 had been in hospital for an average 10 days. They also collected 388 volunteers with pre-COVID brain scans who had not been infected with COVID. The 2 groups were matched for age, gender, ethnicity, and basic medical factors like blood pressure and obesity, considered a risk factor for COVID, and had second scans for comparison to the pre-COVID ones at comparable intervals.
Among those who had COVID, the findings were distinctive for brain tissue loss of gray matter, which is neuronal tissue and cells. The main areas affected were those responsible for smell, taste, memory (parahippocampus), and for memory and emotion (orbitofrontal cortex). These locations correlate perfectly with the symptoms of smell and taste loss, and memory impairment or brain fog. There wasn’t much difference in brain loss between the 15 people in hospital and the other 379, many of whom had “mild cases.” The authors correctly caution they cannot claim a cause and effect relationship with or from the virus. But their findings are consistent with either the virus directly infecting that tissue, or part of the inflammatory reaction, producing the loss.
Other studies of both MRI imaging and tissue dissection and viral culture after death have been done prior to this. But none was able to have direct comparisons of the same patients’ brains between two points in time. These previous reports also documented significant tissue damage in several brain areas, correlating again with the disease patterns.
The virus has taught us that its disease is multisystem, even though primarily respiratory or lung. It has damaged lungs, hearts, livers, central nervous systems, bowels, skin, and even infected male testicles which may possibly lead to infertility. No information is known yet about ovaries.
Three different sources quote doctors commenting on this study. One is a Harvard Medical School M.D., Aditi Nerurkar, who said the study shows the true impact the coronavirus can have on the brain. The results should be a warning, since the brain changes were found even in people who had mild cases. It also leaves unanswered questions, including if the damage is reversible or permanent. “This is why vaccination is critical.” Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner, said on CBS’ Sunday TV program “Face the Nation.” It is another example of why it is so important that unvaccinated people get inoculated. “This isn’t a benign disease. This is something you want to avoid — through vaccination.”
While the initial paper is not yet peer reviewed, it could be subject to some revision, but likely not much. The data are there. If you haven’t been yet, get your vaccination. That reminds me of the question put to the 102-year-old lady. “What do you like best about being this age?” She said, “No peer pressure.”
Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist, since 1978 has worked Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua, and Red Wing. He also plays clarinet in the Winona Municipal Band and a couple dixieland groups. And he does enjoy a good pun.