Frank Bures: Lambda COVID virus variant in perspective

To date, no strong data have been collected to show Lambda is worse than or as aggressive as Delta, the most problematic so far. One study from New York University showed a 2-3 fold reduction in antibodies people produced who were vaccinated with the mRNA Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, but definitely showed they were still protective. A study from the University of Chile investigated the effect of the Chinese vaccine Sinovac, also known as Coronavac, against Lambda. They also found a 3-fold reduction in neutralizing antibodies compared to the original strain from China.

According to the English Public Health Service’s latest risk assessment (July 8) of Lambda, there is no evidence of a country where it has outcompeted Delta. Delta, Alpha, Beta and Gamma all are classified as “variants of concern,” not interest. They have proven their greater capability to transmit and cause sometime worse disease. One writer described the Lambda variant, “like your dad wearing a one-legged cat suit that’s way too tight for the first time. You can see some disturbing signs, but you can’t quite see or figure out everything that’s going on yet.” Quite an image, eh?