Frank Bures: Ivermectin not effective for COVID-19

Ivermectin (Ivm) is a medicine intended for serious parasitic diseases, especially in the tropics, that kill or damage people irreparably. It and many other medicines already in use have been tried in lab settings to see if they work in other infections and diseases, called repurposing. Ivm has been tried in cell preparations on many other viruses besides the SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19. Some effects have been noted, but cells are not whole people.

Ivm has been catapulted back into news headlines because of the controversy caused by the football superstar Aaron Rodgers, who lied about his vaccination status after testing positive for COVID by saying he was “immunized,” which does not mean vaccinated. Part of his “treatment” approach was to take Ivm.

This opens the opportunity to highlight that data in all studies that are not well peer reviewed, can be erroneous and even purposely fraudulent to skew the results in support of the original question. In turn, this can lead to misconceptions and misinformation being promulgated widely and dangerously, as in the case of Ivm. Ivm was discovered and developed in the 1970s by two scientists, who received half the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine for it. They did all the testing necessary to determine safe vs. toxic human levels, These levels have been well established for the studied diseases.

Many “studies” that have not been critically reviewed have been reported about Ivm helping COVID. This has generated several written opinions in favor of its use when the CDC and FDA say it is not appropriate or safe to take Ivm for Covid. In the group of people who will try anything for a problem, this has spawned illicit use of veterinary Ivm preparations and doses, which in turn have caused dangerous toxic reactions.

A letter to the Editor of the New England Journal of Medicine from the Oregon Health and Science University reported a number of cases with severe reactions to Ivm overdoses from the Oregon Poison Center. Fortunately no deaths occurred. They conclude “There is insufficient evidence to support the use of Ivm to treat or prevent COVID-19, and improper use may result in serious side effects requiring hospitalization.”

The issue of studies using fraudulent data has come to light in many of the Ivm ones. A research technique to summarize many studies on one topic is called a meta-analysis, where studies are analyzed in a lump, without researching the validity of each study. One such widely reported meta-analysis of 24 COVID studies was published July 6, 2021 in the Open Forum Infectious Diseases journal. Taken at face value it found a 51% increase in covid survival with Ivm. Another study from Egypt was potentially fraudulent. When that was realized, the authors did a re-analysis, using only 12 of the studies.

Four studies had low risk of bias, 4 had moderate risk, 3 high risk and one was the potentially fraudulent Egyptian paper. After that one was removed, Ivm’s benefit dropped to 38%. When the 3 high risk papers were excluded, it dropped to a statistically nonsignificant 10% survival benefit. Removing the moderate risk papers brought the benefit down to 4%. In the re-analysis, lead author, Andre Hill, said, “The results suggest that the significance of Ivm on survival was dependent on largely poor quality and potentially fraudulent studies … the potentially fraudulent studies led to multiple meta-analyses suggesting significant benefits for Ivm,” which is not the case.

In an interview he said, “I’ve been working in this field for 30 years, and I have not seen anything like this. I’ve never seen people make up data.” During the re-analysis he also found a trial from Lebanon in which the same 11 patients had been “cut and pasted” repeatedly in the same database. He also points out there were two COVID-19 studies published in The Lancet and the New England Journal of Medicine that were retracted.

A long diatribe as an op-ed in the July 28, 2021, the Wall Street Journal used the same Egyptian study as their basis to rail against the FDA for not approving Ivm. The next day the paper printed a correction identifying that study as bogus.

To make the discussion even more ironic, the on-line paper Daily Beast had an article Nov. 9, about a gathering of what they called fringe doctors convening on Nov. 6 in Ocala, Florida at the World Equestrian Center to tout to 900 attendees the benefits of Ivm, also used as a horse deworming treatment. (Were they horsing around?)

The Aaron Rodgers incident has too many layers for discussion here. But it constitutes a huge dis- and misinformation influence. Dr. Paul Offit, a world expert and director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said, “When you choose to do what Aaron Rodgers is doing, which is to use the platform to put out misinformation that could cause people to make bad decisions for themselves or their children, then you have done harm.”

In an age of incredible excess of news and noise and (un?)social media, medical publications must take even greater measures to ensure accuracy. We must use the best judgment we have to find the truth. Ivm has not been shown to help COVID to date, period. Studies are still underway evaluating it. This reminds me of Mark Twain’s quote, “Be careful about reading health books. You may die of a misprint.”

Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist, since 1978 has worked Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua, and Red Wing. He also plays clarinet in the Winona Municipal Band and a couple dixieland groups. And he does enjoy a good pun.

