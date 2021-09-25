Frank Bures: Is it a COVID, flu or RSV infection?

A recent article from the Aug. 27, Minneapolis Star-Tribune discussed the increase in a respiratory viral infection that can be confused with COVID-19, and usually peaks during the winter months.

It is called respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-uhl) virus (RSV). It produces a typical symptom picture like “a cold,” similar to the “mild” COVID case or even influenza.

RSV has been increasing this summer paradoxically around the country to cause hospitalization for some patients, which creates competition for beds with COVID patients. The medical director of emergency services at Children’s Minnesota hospital said he hasn’t seen so many summertime RSV cases in his 30 years of practice.

RSV is highly contagious, can infect everyone, but creates worse disease in infants, especially under 2 years old, and, of course, the elderly, who get included on almost every list of bad medical prospects.

About 177 000 older adults get hospitalized each year for RSV in the U.S, and 14,000 of them die. The usual case presents with the same symptoms as COVID or flu: runny nose, fever and/or cough. RSV can cause appetite loss, sneezing (not so typical with COVID), shortness of breath or wheezing, and feeling bad. These all sound like any infection that starts in your throat, even bowel viruses.

The clinical picture with the original COVID strain more often showed a high fever, dry cough, loss of taste/and or smell, and breathing difficulties. The delta variant has demonstrated less initial fever and even added runny noses and sneezing, not often seen in the early COVID days. This initially makes it much harder to differentiate RSV from flu.

We can be re-infected with RSV during our lifetimes more than once. In June 2021, the CDC issued an official “health advisory” about a rise in RSV cases across the southern U.S. It has since made its way north.

A guess as to why a common winter time scourge would show up like this in summer (not fair) is that we were so isolated via quarantining, masks, physical distancing, and hand washing that RSV lost its typical opportunity to spread its medical miseries. The same seems true for a negligible flu season last year.

With schools returning to in-person classes and the political mask wars, COVID infections are increasing. That same return often coincides with kids getting sick from “colds,” bringing them home to their parents and sharing them with their cuddling grandparents.

It should be no surprise that it is and will be happening with COVID. Doctors are seeing many more children with more than one respiratory infection at a time — for example, RSV plus coronavirus. The question arises of whether or not the co-infections can worsen the symptoms and outcome overall. To date there isn’t enough experience to judge. The potential is still there.

There are no real antibiotic treatments for any of the viruses. For RSV, there is not a vaccine yet, but with any luck there may be, soon. There have long been research efforts to develop one. There are vaccines for COVID and influenza. It is unknown if they augment each other’s protection or not, but it is unlikely since the viruses are so different biologically.

How can the three viral infections be diagnosed and differentiated? It’s done with nasal swab testing customarily.

There is one available test listed on the Labcorp website that is a combined COVID-19/flu/RSV test done by medical folks. There are individual swab tests as well.

In the current environment, a COVID test seems wisest to obtain first, and the others if it is negative. In a recent Mayo Clinic Grand Rounds with one of the most eminent vaccine experts in the world, Gregory Poland, M.D., director of the Mayo Vaccine Group, and a bunch of other distinctions, said we are “in the most dangerous phase of the pandemic, especially for the unvaccinated.” The numbers seem to prove it. But that’s another topic.

The pandemic’s story will depend on human behavior and viral behavior. The latter we can’t control without vaccination. The former we aren’t controlling because we seem to have separated ourselves from the reality of the diseases.

At this point the likely approach to a person who starts having a runny nose, sore throat, fever, cough, maybe slight trouble breathing is to consider it COVID until proven otherwise. I never thought we could feel positive about being negative — for COVID, that is.

Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist, since 1978 has worked Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua, and Red Wing. He also plays clarinet in the Winona Municipal Band and a couple dixieland groups. And he does enjoy a good pun.

