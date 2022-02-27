Frank Bures: Is a universal coronavirus vaccine possible?

An editorial appeared in the Jan. 27, 2022 New England Journal of Medicine entitled “Universal Coronavirus Vaccines — An Urgent Need.” It was written by doctors from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease of the NIH, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has almost become a household pandemic celebrity, through no fault of his own. What is a universal coronavirus vaccine, and why do we need one?

The article begins, “The past 20 years have witnessed four fatal coronavirus outbreaks: SARS or severe acute respiratory syndrome, [in] 2002 and 2003, MERS, Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome, and now COVID-19. Scientific evidence and ecological reality suggest that coronaviruses will emerge again in the future.” That might translate into another pandemic. “We need a research approach that can characterize the global ‘coronaviral universe.’” The idea is to be able to create a vaccine that would prevent most new or undiscovered strains and variants from infecting people or causing devastating disease, as COVID-19 has done worldwide.

The very first coronavirus was discovered in 1931 in chickens. The history of this breed of virus is long and fascinating. The first human one was found in 1961 in an English schoolboy. As of 2020 we know of 39 species of coronaviruses, 7 in humans and 32 in bats, pigs, dogs, cats, rodents, cows, horses, camels, Beluga whales and birds. There most certainly are many more we haven’t yet found. They have been categorized by humans into 4 groups: alpha-, beta-, delta- and gamma-coronaviruses. (Don’t confuse these with the Greek letters used to name COVID-19 variants.) The beta group has contributed the most human viral varmints.

For decades, the conventional mode of vaccine development has been to create a dead or weakened version of the whole virus for injection. The remarkable new COVID vaccines, especially the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA methods have revolutionized the vaccine world. They target very specific parts of the viral variant du jour. Since the SARS-Cov2 virus has creatively mutated in many places in its “spike” protein, the part that attaches to host cells, vaccine doctors have thought of retooling the present vaccines to be new and “improved” models. But that doesn’t include any new mutants in the wings or the likely vast viral population in animals. The possibility of one breed jumping from bats to humans remains a grave concern for a potential new pandemic.

The SARS and MERS lineages likely came from bats, which are the largest reservoir of coronaviruses. The MERS virus is 100% genetically identical to viruses found in the Egyptian tomb bat. From the editorial: “To fully characterize the coronavirus ecosystem, a collaborative international effort should include extensive viral sampling of multiple bat species … and of wild and farmed animals.” Our ongoing experience with the current COVID-19 pandemic, together with the ever-present threat of the emergence of other potentially pandemic coronaviruses necessitates safe and broadly protective coronavirus vaccines.” Right. A tall order.

Instead of playing Whack-A-Mole by continually redesigning variant specific vaccines, at least 6 research groups are using different, complex technologies either to target a viral portion that doesn’t mutate hardly at all, called “conserved”, or put enough variations of spike proteins on an injectable carrier particle, to stimulate a range of antibodies to multiple potential mutations. A model for a successful vaccine might be tetanus, which only needs a booster every 10 years instead of influenza with the annual remade model. There are research efforts ongoing for a universal flu vaccine, too.

What would be the attributes of this sort of universal vaccine? It would protect against the kinds of viruses that may cause SARS, MERS, and COVID-19; would cause a strong immune response that is long lasting; would work against new variants or strains; would prevent transmission of the virus; would be safe and effective for everyone (!); and could be easily updated. That’s all! Unfortunately, a universal vaccine might not be as effective in all cases as a more targeted one.

The U.S. Army via the Walter Reed research Institute has one technology that is in phase I human trials. They have not released results to date. Three other groups were awarded portions of $36 million last fall by the NIH to develop such universal vaccines. One is Duke University’s universal vaccine, which targets a portion of the spike protein that is shared across other coronaviruses. The University of Wisconsin’s vaccine research group is working on a nanoparticle which would carry multiple versions of spike proteins, similar to the Army’s approach. The main researcher estimates it will be 5 years from lab to clinic with a real shot.

We can only hope. You can’t hope without dreaming. We have to keep dreaming. Right many of us are having COVID medical nightmares. These researchers’ dreams give us hope for a healthier future.

Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist, since 1978 has worked Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua and Red Wing. He also plays clarinet in the Winona Municipal Band and a couple dixieland groups. And he does enjoy a good pun.

