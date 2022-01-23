Frank Bures: How is the omicron variant different?

We’re beginning our third year of the COVID pandemic. Everyone is tired and sick of and maybe from it. But the virus isn’t going anywhere real soon. It is still teaching us. The latest chapter is the rather incredible “surge” from the omicron variant (Ov). It has several aspects that distinguish it from the preceding ones. Some points have been well documented in the general news.

A main point is its remarkable transmissibility or infectiousness which is almost as much as measles. Another is the location where Ov likes to infect, breed and replicate vs. the other variants. Another is that it seems not to affect lungs as much as other variants, thus causing less severe disease in general. Another is the almost 50 mutations, 36 of them on the infamous spike protein, which attaches to our cells, that allow it to partially evade the immunity created by vaccines.

An Emory University infectious disease specialist was quoted, “To me, the biggest shift, the most shocking thing, is how incredibly infectious this thing is. I have never seen anything so infectious in my life.” (He just doesn’t recall The Plague like a few of us old guys do.) One report from Dec. 23 in Vox said University of Hong Kong researchers found that the Ov multiplies 70 times faster in the bronchi, the airways to lungs, than delta, as soon as 24 hours after infection. It also tends to initially infect mouth cells more than other variants. These 2 favorite tissue sites grinding out voluminous viral numbers make for a much greater quantity excreted and expelled in floating droplets and aerosols.

A Jan. 14 National Geographic paper comparing Ov and delta also discussed the 36 spike protein mutations. Most vaccines are targeted at that viral point. Hence, the antibodies we may already have for weapons won’t find the Ov as well, permitting easier invasion, part of its transmissibility. There are other mutations, which make it infect the upper airways more. This paper cited at least half a dozen rodent (mice and hamster) studies that have revealed how it replicates. This paper says it multiplies in nose and sinuses more than a hundred times faster than delta, yielding a greater viral load. These studies also showed Ov appears unable to infect lungs cells as efficiently, which in turn makes it less damaging with less severe symptoms.

Statements like the above are not always absolute, especially if you are someone who got severely ill. The reality seems to be that there are more infections from it in any community where it is found, with increased hospitalizations. BUT not as many patients wind up in an ICU, on a ventilator or dead.

At one point in the U.K. the rate of hospital admission among people who went to the emergency room with Ov was one third that of delta infections. A U.S. study of 14,000 patients in early January found adults with Ov were less than half as likely to visit an emergency room, be hospitalized, or be put on a ventilator. There were no data quoted for deaths. The Ov infections appear to be less severe in all age groups, but pretty vicious in the debilitated and immune compromised. It is still a disease to be reckoned with. A Jan. 19 Star-Tribune article reported on Mayo Clinic’s prediction that our peak of infections is coming in a week or two.

Many places in the world and U.S. areas on the east coast are experiencing declining numbers, especially South Africa from whence the Ov was first recognized. It was reported via gene analysis from Botswana November 10 and South Africa Nov. 4 last year. The infection’s character seems to be to flood the population, flatten as many as possible, and seek greener pulmonary cells to invade. One doctor put it, “It kind of doesn’t matter to the virus, once it’s replicated, whether the person lives or dies as long as it can get to the next host.”

The origin of this distant relative of other variants is unclear. In mapping its gene RNA pattern, it doesn’t seem to be descended from prior variants. It is crucial to remember that viruses mutate all the time as they replicate. Most mutations are inconsequential or even harmful to the virus itself. Clusters of these mutations are labeled variants. The most plausible theory is that Ov was able to find immune-suppressed patients without a strong arsenal of T and B cells to rapidly clear the virus and incubate and mutate longer and more.

Vaccines specifically for the Ov are not here yet, but the ones we have do help. One physician on a TV show said you have a 1 in 34,000 chance of dying from COVID if you are all shot up/ vaccinated. Like any medical treatment or prevention, nothing is 100% or guaranteed. You do what you can to stop becoming infected and spreading it to others. Testing, either at a center or now at home, helps to know if you are contagious. Masks help stop spread, especially the tighter fitting N95 or KN95 models. If your pants fit tightly, your mask can, too.

The medical soothsayers are saying we may be literally behind or on the down slope of the Ov curve fairly soon. Lets not forget what many, including Dr. Fauci, have said, that we can’t predict any other new mutants emerging. We have to continue to learn from the virus as it teaches us.

Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist, since 1978 has worked Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua and Red Wing. He also plays clarinet in the Winona Municipal Band and a couple dixieland groups. And he does enjoy a good pun.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0