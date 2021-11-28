Frank Bures: Hair loss after COVID-19 infection

Hair loss beginning 2-4 months after a COVID-19 infection has become recognized as a potential result of the infection. The process is called telogen (TEE-low-jen) effluvium (eh-FLEW-vee-um), or TE. It is a reaction mostly female patients notice following some strong or severe physical or emotional stress, not just COVID. It was originally described in the early 1960s. Fortunately, almost always, the hair regrows, but oh, so slowly, over months.

The stimulus for the subject was a patient who came in for hair shedding about 3 months after she had gotten rather ill from COVID, with fever of 103, chest pains, shortness of breath, and much misery. She never hospitalized, fortunately. She has long hair that she wears in a ponytail much of the time. She became very concerned when she found herself pulling or brushing out hands full of loose hair very easily. As with all hair loss cases, we spent a long time talking, with me trying to reassure her she wasn’t going bald.

This phenomenon is not specific to COVID. But with the infection being so prevalent, it has affected lots of people. TE has been documented after high fevers, blood loss, surgeries, just general anesthesia, severe emotional trauma like loss of a loved one, bankruptcy and childbirth, which follows a slightly different pattern. If a mother has multiple births, TE doesn’t happen with each one. As the pregnancy fills mom’s belly, her hair doesn’t fall out as much as normal because she is producing more hormones. After the kiddo is born, hormones go down, mom’s body is misshapen, she can’t get any sleep, and then her hair starts to fall out. Talk about one distraught lady!

The normal cycle is for hair grow for about four years in the anagen stage, which is around 85-90% of hairs, then go into a 2-3 week resting stage, catagen, about 5-10% of hairs, and finally spend 3-6 weeks in the telogen phase when the hair shaft pulls away from the hair bulb to form a knob or ball on the end, (which people think is the root) and falls out, about 5-10% of hairs. In TE the stress, whether physical or emotional, causes the hairs to shorten the growing phase suddenly, and shift into the telogen phase to be shed, now perhaps 60-70% of the hairs.

The shedding can go on for quite a while in some cases. Why everyone’s hair doesn’t react this way is a mystery, like so many biological events. But the common experience is for the flustered follicles to reprogram and begin growing again. My wife’s cosmetologist commented that she has seen several post COVID women with hair fall, but can see little, spiky new hairs emerging out of their scalps, a true sign of hope (with no fertilizer either). For TE in general the regrowth goes on for 6-9 months, and can be painfully difficult to appreciate for the person worrying about going bald. Very few men either experience or notice TE. Hair loss in males is disliked but almost culturally expected.

Once in a while TE hair loss becomes protracted or cyclic, longer than 6 months, and is dubbed, you guessed it, chronic TE. Cases from COVID have not been around long enough to see if any fit that category. Like everything else about the virus, time will tell. Every dermatologist dealing with these distressed, distraught damsels has to go through the gamut of other hair loss causes to diagnose TE correctly. That process has to be individualized.

There is no real treatment for TE, only waiting. One old technique to subjectively quantify loss is, one day a week, collect all the hair pulled out or floating about and put the wad in an envelope. Over weeks often the density of those loose locks becomes less thick, giving some hope. If the sufferer begins to search for anything medicinal to slow the hairy tsunami, there are dozens of snake oil products advertised to magically “cure” it, which is shameful. It has gone on for eons. Frightened people still buy all kinds of expensive products or pills that are worthless. Try not to be caught up by their grandiose claims, especially now seen so easily on your computer.

To summarize: TE is a delayed reaction in some patients infected with COVID. It begins 2-3 months after the main illness. The virus does not directly cause it. TE is initially terrifying if you get it. It is almost always self-limited and self-correcting. You will survive it. From an article on the medical site Healthline last year, Aug. 22, 2020, the actress Alyssa Milano was the writer’s poster child for TE. She posted a video showing large clumps of strands coming out of her brush after running it through her hair. There was no vaccine blessing yet. She said, “This is my hair loss from COVID. Wear a damn mask.”

A New York dermatologist was quoted as saying, “Hair loss is extremely emotional. People shed more tears over hair loss than any other condition I treat, including skin cancer.” This concurs precisely with my experience with patients. I make exactly the same remark to hair loss patients. BUT, for once there will likely be a happy ending, I tell them. The entire issue is a hairy topic.

Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist, since 1978 has worked Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua, and Red Wing. He also plays clarinet in the Winona Municipal Band and a couple dixieland groups. And he does enjoy a good pun.

