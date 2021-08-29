Frank Bures: Gargling to help prevent COVID?

The article’s subtitle read, “Underused interventions may help slow the spread of SARS-CoV-2 when schools open.” Hmmmm.

This concept of gargling has been floating around since the pandemic began, but has never really been explored. The history of gargling therapy is long and fascinating. The word gargle comes from the French word gargouiller, meaning the same, and trying to imitate the sound. That comes from the Latin word for gullet, gurgulio. The first known reference to mouthwashing comes from Ayurvedic medicine centuries ago, an alternative medical practice which began in India and exists today. Among the Greeks and Romans mouth rinsing became common among the upper classes. Native North American and Aztecs also recorded its use.

Listerine was devised as a mouthwash by a St. Louis physician, Joseph Lawrence, in the 1860s, inspired by the English doctor Joseph Lister, who found phenol or carbolic acid used on his surgeries reduced the infection and death rate from 60%+ to about 20%. The original ingredients of Listerine included eucaplyptol, menthol, thymol and methyl salicylate, but the precise recipe is still a trade secret. An ad from 1932 says, “Gargle twice daily — keep well — stay on the job.” The FDA made them stop making those claims in the 1970s.