Frank Bures: Gargling to help prevent COVID?

Is there a day that goes by when we can avoid thinking about the SARS-CoV-2 (SCV2) virus and COVID-19? Not unless you live under a rock.
One recent Associated Press news headline read, “COVID cases rising among kids: As schools reopen, children’s hospitals feel the squeeze.” Another local story from Aug. 18 read, “COVID infections doubled for the third straight week in Winona County, increased in Buffalo County, and briefly plateaued in Trempealeau County after rising sharply in recent weeks.”
These are indicators that the virus is still teaching us its rules, now as the delta variant (Dv). Vaccines have made a dent in the extent of infections geographically and somewhat numerically, but we still have to exercise prophylactic measures to check the Dv spread. This variant is more aggressive than the prior versions, which are still around, by the way. The litany is the same: wearing masks (YES, they work!), distancing and hand washing as a smaller measure of prevention — and, of course, getting the bloody shot! That is the crux of how to dampen the mess we are in.
And, what about gargling? The infection begins in noses and throats, our so-called upper airway, as an upper respiratory tract infection (URTI), and then goes to our lungs, our lower respiratory tract. A well known doctor on one of the cable news networks noted that the vaccines do a pretty good job of protecting our lungs from getting infected, but not our upper airways. A somewhat provocative article, “Can gargling protect school kids from COVID?” appeared in a daily medical email called MedPage Today, which many doctors receive. The authors say as of July 25, approximately 50% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated, as are 85% of those 65 and older. I hope those are fairly accurate numbers.
The article’s subtitle read, “Underused interventions may help slow the spread of SARS-CoV-2 when schools open.” Hmmmm.
This concept of gargling has been floating around since the pandemic began, but has never really been explored. The history of gargling therapy is long and fascinating. The word gargle comes from the French word gargouiller, meaning the same, and trying to imitate the sound. That comes from the Latin word for gullet, gurgulio. The first known reference to mouthwashing comes from Ayurvedic medicine centuries ago, an alternative medical practice which began in India and exists today. Among the Greeks and Romans mouth rinsing became common among the upper classes. Native North American and Aztecs also recorded its use.
Listerine was devised as a mouthwash by a St. Louis physician, Joseph Lawrence, in the 1860s, inspired by the English doctor Joseph Lister, who found phenol or carbolic acid used on his surgeries reduced the infection and death rate from 60%+ to about 20%. The original ingredients of Listerine included eucaplyptol, menthol, thymol and methyl salicylate, but the precise recipe is still a trade secret. An ad from 1932 says, “Gargle twice daily — keep well — stay on the job.” The FDA made them stop making those claims in the 1970s.
The most common gargling ingredient used over centuries has been and still is salt water to soothe sore throats. One review of the impact of gargling in respiratory infections lists the copious ingredients tried over time. The two that have stood out as potentially helpful for SCV2 are chlorhexidine (CHX) and povidine-iodine (PVP-I). Both are old antiseptics mostly for topical use, but diluted to safe concentrations for oral antisepsis, mostly in dental and ear, nose, and throat, medicine. The PVP-I has been the one most studied during the pandemic, since there is evidence in the lab that it can inactivate SCV2.
Since COVID vaccines are not yet available to kids under 12, and the move is on to pack them back into their scholastic cell blocks, some places even without masks (??!!), do you take whatever measures you can to protect your/our children from infection, even if imperfect? Of course! The original article cited says, “One underexplored strategy to better control SCV2 transmission in schools may involve the use of a dilute oral antiseptic gargle or oral rinse. … If a child is asymptomatically infected and shedding a virus, a before- and after-school oral treatment can potentially diminish the quantity of infectious virus.”
One French study before COVID vaccines were available was published in the JAMA Otolaryngology journal as a research letter. Finding adult outpatients testing highly positive for SCV2, they had one group use PVP-I as a mouthwash/gargle and a nasal spray as well. The other (control) group had no treatment. All were cultured daily. The PVP-I group had their cultures become negative in 3 days, but the controls were not. That’s not the whole story, but it is very interesting.
The relatively small scale of gargle-based clinical trials leaves them vulnerable to criticism. But data from different viral trials, especially Japan where gargling has been common for a long time, as are masks, is encouraging. It is low cost, safe, cheap, and will do no harm. It may strike the right balance between doing something vs. nothing. It could help!
It’s the same story for hand washing. You never know when or which time hand washing is preventing germ transmission. But it’s easy to do, so why take chances? Every little bit helps. I hope this idea isn’t too hard to swallow. Actually, you shouldn’t swallow the gargle juice. Just spit it out, after 15 seconds. There you go.
Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist, since 1978 has worked Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua, and Red Wing. He also plays clarinet in the Winona Municipal Band and a couple dixieland groups. And he does enjoy a good pun.